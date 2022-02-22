Study: 60% Of Influencers Are Looking To Cash In On the Metaverse (& They Want To Be Paid In Bitcoin!)

A new study has found that 60 per cent of social media influencers see themselves as participating in the metaverse as creators and 49 per cent said they’d prefer to be paid in bitcoin for their work in the metaverse.

The metaverse refers to the next version of the internet in which immersive worlds are experienced through VR and AR headsets.

Companies including Facebook parent Meta and software giant Microsoft are already putting big money and resources into preparing spaces to draw in virtual foot traffic and advertisers.

Social media stars hold the potential to drive more people to play, shop and work in the metaverse in the coming years, and 60 per cent of influencers see themselves as participating in the metaverse as creators.

Research by US firm IZEA, who specialises in providing martech and data to influencers, has shown how influencers are pioneering the new tech space.

IZEA’s study is called Influencing the Metaverse and you can download a copy HERE.

The study was based on the responses from 1034 US internet users ages 18 to 60-plus. The report is the first in a series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in adopting new trends, technologies, and platforms in and around the metaverse.

Key insights for influencers and the metaverse:

60 per cent of social media influencers see themselves as creators in virtual worlds.

72 per cent say they are considering or are already making money in the metaverse.

85 per cent have played virtual world games like Minecraft and Fortnite.

Key insights for consumer adoption of the metaverse:

Top activities of those looking to participate in the metaverse include gaming (68 per cent), exercising (53 per cent), and watching media (48 per cent).

When asked what is holding consumers back from joining the metaverse, 20 per cent said they are waiting for virtual reality (VR) technology to become more affordable and 12 per cetn are waiting for VR tech to improve.

66 per cent of consumers looking to join the metaverse expect to purchase a VR device in the next three years.

Key insights for brand sponsorships in the metaverse:

90 per cent of influencers and 72 per cent of social media users support brand sponsorships in virtual world games.

73 per cent of all respondents who have played virtual world games have seen sponsorships in those games, and 42.2 per cent remember the brand names.

Respondents named Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Clorox, Google, Marvel, Cartoon Network, Nike, Red Bull, Skillshare, and Skittles as brands they have seen in the metaverse.

Key insights for brands that are building the metaverse:

15 per cent of social media influencers and six per cent of social media users surveyed own VR devices.

Of the consumers surveyed who already own VR devices, 50 per cent own a PlayStation VR, and 48 per cent own an Oculus (Meta) Quest 2.

Consumers rank Apple and Amazon above Facebook, Microsoft, and Sony as the brands they believe will build the most compelling virtual reality experiences of the future.

Ted Murphy, founder and CEO of IZEA, commented: “We believe the future of virtual worlds is as vast as the web itself and will fundamentally alter brand collaborations and how they are executed.

“Our research shows that influencers are early adopters of these new platforms and share our excitement around the opportunities available in the rapidly developing metaverse. IZEA has already been executing collabs in the metaverse with customers and expects this trend to accelerate as adoption spreads.”