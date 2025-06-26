StreetIQ Launches Promising To Be Australia’s First Independent Dynamic Creative Optimisation Platform For DOOH

StreetIQ, a new digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform, has launched in Australia. Built specifically for dynamic creative optimisation (DCO), the platform is already being used to power campaigns for brands including Nintendo, Codral and Bakers Delight.

Street IQ aims to simplify the delivery of dynamic creative across multiple media owners. It addresses technical limitations common in DOOH environments, offering one creative build that can run across different networks with minimal manual handling.

The platform includes built-in creative checks, centralised reporting and is available via The Trade Desk, Perion (Hivestack), Broadsign (Outmoove) and direct integrations.

Founder Stephen Dolan said the platform was created in response to a clear gap in the market.

“Seventy-five percent of Australia’s out-of-home inventory is now digital, but most omnichannel DCO platforms are still built for desktop environments,” Dolan said.

“StreetIQ was designed specifically for DOOH. It understands the infrastructure, the signal limitations, and the way creative needs to adapt in this space. We built it to remove the friction that’s slowed down dynamic creative for too long.”

StreetIQ has already supported a range of campaign formats, including a multi-city election night activation for a major news broadcaster that refreshed live AEC data every 90 seconds across 8 dynamic creative fields. The campaign drove record app activity and engaged passers-by with real-time updates on large-format screens.

Other campaigns include a countdown execution for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, a geo-targeted allergy awareness campaign for Codral and a location-based retail push for Bakers Delight to support an Easter promotion.

StreetIQ is currently active in Australia, with expansion into Singapore planned later in 2025.

Dolan concludes: “We’ve seen that when the barriers are removed – when dynamic is fast, accessible and reliable – brands lean in. Our focus now is making that possible in more markets and helping more advertisers take full advantage of what DOOH can really do.”