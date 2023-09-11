Strap Yourself In: It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part 1
It’s that time of the year again when B&T gets to play Santa Clause and hand out the best present an agency can get: notification that they’re on the shortlist for the B&T Awards.
In todays instalment, we’re focusing on the Agency of the Year Awards, or AOTYs as they’re affectionality known internally. In total, today we reveal 18 AOTY which include the two People and Culture Awards as well as the marketing team of the year award. The latter blatantly not an AOTY!
While not quite a record year, the awards still attracted a thumping 188 separate agencies or organisations entering awards for a total of 455 entries. So firstly, thanks to everybody who took the time and effort to enter the awards, we truly value your participation.
33 Creative, A better choice!, Abel, Acquire – Data Driven Advertising, Adgile Media, Adobe, Akcelo, AKQA, ALDI Australia, Alley Group, alt/shift/, Amplify, Apparent, Archetype, ARN, Atomic 212, Aurecon, Australian Retirement Trust, Awaken, Bastion, Bastion Insights, Belong, BigAds, Blue Sense Digital, BMF, Bolster, Born, Broadsheet Media, BULLFROG, C7EVEN, Cancer Council Australia, Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care, Captify, Carat, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group, Cashrewards, Channel Factory, CHEP Network, Chisel Productions, Coles Group & OMD, Coles Liquor, CulturalPulse, cummins&partners, DDB Sydney, dentsu QLD, Dig, Digital Minds Group, Edge, Elephants Can Dance, Eleven, Élysée Collective, Emotive, Engaging IO, Enigma, Equality Media + Marketing, Essencemediacom, Goat/GroupM Nexus, Fiftyifve5, FINCH, Five by Five Global, Flaunter, Foundation, Foundation Australia, Gemba, Gordon Digital, Guerrilla, Half Dome, Hardhat, Havas Media, Herd MSL, HERO, HERO Brisbane, HERO Melbourne, HIF Australia, Honeycomb Strategy, Howatson+Company, Initiative Australia, Innocean, Intentional, INVNT, iProspect, iProspect NSW, a dentsu company, It’s Friday, Jack Nimble, Jaywing, Keep Left, Klaviyo, M&C Saatchi, M&C Saatchi Group, M&C Saatchi Group / Collider Studios, M&C Saatchi Group / Minderoo Foundation, M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment, Magnite, Man of Many, Match & Wood, Matter Design & Digital, McPherson’s Consumer Products, Meltwater, Messy Collective, Mindshare, Minor Hotels, Nature Pty Ltd, NBCUniversal, Octagon, OGB / Amazon, OGB / wotif, OMD, OMD and Seven, OMD and Seven, OMD Australia, One Green Bean, Orchard, Paper + Spark, Paper Moose, Patties Food Group, Pinterest, Pizza Hut, Playground xyz, Poem, Principals, Provocate, Publicis Worldwide, R/GA, RCJ Group, REA Group, Red Havas, Reload Media, Resolution Digital, Revolver, Rocket Agency, Rufus powered by Initiative, Ryvalmedia, SBS, Scout Frontier, Seven Network, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Silver Lining Agency, Six Black Pens, SOCIETY, Sparro, Sparro x Jack Nimble, Special, Special PR, Starcom, TAG, The Brand Agency x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus, The Company We Keep, The Core Agency, The General Store, The Hallway, THE ICONIC, The Media Store, The Mint Partners, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, The Peers Project, The Royals, The Trade Desk, The Works Agency, Think Wink, Thinkerbell, This Is Flow, Thrive PR + Communications, Today the Brave, Tourism Australia, Tourism WA, Tug Agency, Type + Pixel, Uber, Universal Pictures Australia, Urban List, VaynerMedia Australia, Veridooh, Vidico, Visit Victoria, Vistar Media, VMLY&R Brisbane, VMO, Wavemaker, Wavemaker x Finecast, a part of GroupM Nexus, whiteGREY, WiredCo., WiredCo., Pizza Hut & The Agency Hut, WiredCo., Pizza Hut Australia & The Agency Hut., World Vision Australia, Yahoo, Zenith, Zenith Media Australia.
And, of course, thanks to all of our wonderful judges (well those that actually kept their commitment to judge) without whom none of this could be possible. As you may have clocked on the socials, the judges had the unenviable task of narrowing down a list of exceptional entries. Every year the standard of entries just gets better and better. We look forward to celebrating your hard work at the awards and of course seeing you at the live judging before then.
Aimee Buchanan, Aimee Ocampo, Alex Rienecker, Alison Hearne, Alita McMenamin, Amanda MacMillan, An Le, Andreana Walton, Andrew Campbell, Andrew Howie, Andrew Younis, Angela Hampton, Anna Bollinger, Anna Jackson, Anna O, Anneliese Douglass, Arthur Georgiou, Asier Carazo, Aussie Merciadez, Az Yousaf, Azadeh Williams, Barry Bohler, Bec Hurley, Ben Baker, Ben Hillman, Ben Knighton, Caitlin Bancroft, Caitlin Hoey, Camilla Gautam, Carla Bridge, Carly Yanco, Caroline Bonpain, Carolyn Mackley, Catherine King, Chris Colter, Christian Solomon, Claire West, Clarissa Harris, Damian Pincus, Dan Collier-Hill, Danny Molyneux, Dantie Van Der Merwe, David Borean, David Bowman, David Fraser, David Kennedy, David Radestock, Debbie Leader, Denny Handlin, Diana Costantini, Dimitri Andreatidis, Dominic Brandon, Donna Gordon, Elizabeth Harper, Elizabeth McIntyre, Elliott Eldridge, Emily Dowling, Emma Jensen, Emma Mallinson, Entrant Name, Eric Thomson, Faycal Ben, Fiona Nicol, Gaye Steel, Gayle While, Georgie Gonczi, Greg Graham, Iris Chan, Jaimes Leggett, James Caldwell, James Griffiths, James Ledger, Jane Merrick, Jeff Estok, Jo Reilly, Johnny Nicol, Jonathan Sully, Julia Vargiu, Justine Leong, Justine Sywak, Karen Ganschow, Karen Halligan, Kat Warboys, Kate Young, Katharina Basley, Kathryn Illy, Kathy Rhodes, Kathy Schokman, Keeva Stratton, Kelly Dunlop, Kelly Dunne, Kelly McBride, Laura Anderson, Le Tran, Lee Simpson, Liam Loan Lack, Liana Dubois, Lincoln Grice, Linda Delphin, Lindene Cleary, Lisa Cachia, Lisa Sheehan, Lorna Ash, Louise Ardagh, Lucia Elliott, Mandy Eyles, Marcelle Gammal, Margy Vary, Mari Kauppinen, Mark Hobart, Mark Hollands, Mark Wheeler, Matt Michael, Matteo Piovan, Meg Montgomery, Melinda Heffernan, Michael Di Natale, Michelle Battersby, Michelle Hampton, Mikaela Crimmins, Mike Thomas, Miles Omodei, Miranda Ward, Mitchell Greenway, Nancy Lan, Naomi Gorringe, Natalie Lockwood, Natalie Sarich-Dayton, Nathan Kent, Nic Redfern, Nicholas Levy, Nick Ellery, Nick Winbanks, Nicole Carlaw, Nicole Moore, Nicole Papoutsis, Nicole Prior, Nicole Zosh, Nikki Clarkson, Nina Nyman, Paige Kilburn, Paige Wheaton, Pamela Bishop, Petra Buchanan, Rachael Sneddon, Rebecca Newton, Rebecca Tos, Renee Davidson, Renee Hyde, Ricci Meldrum, Richard Woods, Ricky Chanana, Rochelle Burbury, Romy Bradridge, Rushenka Perera, Sabrina Doulgas, Sam Cooke, Sam Trattles, Samantha Parker, Sangeeta Leach, Sarah Campbell, Sarah Gallon, Sarah Heitkamp, Sarah Jane Wickham, Scott Laird, Sebastian Graham, Shanika Campton, Shivani Maharaj, Simon Hadfield, Sofia Geraghty, Stephanie Brown, Tanya Vragalis, TEst Test, Thomas W Dobson, Tim Addington, Tim Kenward, Tom Donald, Tom Fogden, Tracey Clark, Tracy Hardwick, Uma Oldham, Vandita Pandey, Vanessa Liell, Victoria Hutchinson, Virginia Hyland, William Leach, Winston Su, Yash Gandhi.
And of course, massive congratulations are in order for all of our finalists. You’ll be hearing from us soon with all the details for the next round of judging.
Live judging, where agencies get to show off their pitching skills, will happen on Wednesday 27 September 2023.
Turning to the inevitable housekeeping – finalists, please double-check how your company name is listed. If any changes are needed please email romy@themisfits.media no later than next Friday 15 September 2023.
The names of agencies and companies below is how they will appear in the awards presentation and on winner trophies – so you definitely want to make sure there are no mistakes in there.
And so, knowing you have so diligently read every word prior to this point, here’s the shortlisted agencies and organisations.
Advertising Agency
BMF
CHEP Network
Howatson+Company
Special
The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Thinkerbell
Branding, Design & CX Agency
Akcelo
BMF
CHEP Network
Principals
whiteGREY
Direct / Performance Agency
Alley Group
Jaywing
Reload Media
Resolution Digital
Sparro
WiredCo.
Emerging Agency
Born
Bullfrog
Dig
Howatson+Company
It’s Friday
Today the Brave
Experiential / Promotional Agency
Akcelo
Amplify
INVNT
The Company We Keep
Independent Agency Under 50 Employees
Bullfrog
Dig
Emotive
Paper Moose
This Is Flow
WiredCo.
Independent Agency Over 50 Employees
Akcelo
Atomic 212
Half Dome
Howatson+Company
Special
Thinkerbell
Media Agency
Half Dome
Initiative Australia
Match & Wood
OMD Australia
Ryvalmedia
Wavemaker
PR Agency
alt/shift/
Eleven
One Green Bean
Poem
Special PR
Thinkerbell
Production Company
Chisel Productions
FINCH
Jack Nimble
Revolver
Tag
Research Agency
Bastion Insights
Fiftyfive5
Honeycomb Strategy
Nature Pty Ltd
NSW Agency
Akcelo
BMF
CHEP Network
Howatson+Company
Sparro x Jack Nimble
Special
The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Queensland / New Zealand / Other States & Territories Agency
HERO Brisbane
Publicis Worldwide
Special
The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
VMLY&R Brisbane
Wavemaker
Victorian Agency
Atomic 212
Bullfrog
CHEP Network
HERO Melbourne
Special
The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Marketing Team
ALDI Australia
Cashrewards
HIF Australia
Pizza Hut
SBS
Tourism Australia
Marketing Technology Company
Channel Factory
Flaunter
Meltwater
Playground xyz
The Trade Desk
Veridooh
People & Culture – Under 100 Employees
Half Dome
Match & Wood
Nature Pty Ltd
Reload Media
The Royals
The Works Agency
People & Culture – More than 100 Employees
BMF
Initiative Australia
M&C Saatchi Group
OMD Australia
R/GA
Sparro x Jack Nimble
Tomorrow we will unveil the individual campaign awards so stay tuned. However there is no need to wait to secure your tickets to our galah dinner at the historic Hordern Pavilion on Friday 24 November 2023. Early bird ends soon so make your bean counters managers happy and secure your tickets now.
And finally, the whole juggernaut that is the B&T Awards could not be possible without our truly fabulous sponsors.
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Awards B&T Awards 2023 B&T Awards Shortlist
Latest News
Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th
Pinterest to host its Global Ad Summit on Wednesday. So, yes, this has a bit of the 'better late than nevers' about it.
Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff Following Toxic Workplace Allegations
Thankfully, there's none of this toxic workplace at any Aussie TV shows. Well, apart from the entire ABC, that is.
Andrew Winter Named Compare the Market’s New In-House Expert
Andrew Winter joins the Compare the Market team despite looking nothing like a small mongoose found in southern Africa.
Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]
We Are Social Expands Relationship With Colgate-Palmolive
There'll be no qualms when the dentist hassles We Are Social staff about flossing after agency nabs Colgate-Palmolive.
oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth
oOh!media’s retail media business, reooh, has made two senior appointments to capitalise on the fast-growing retail media sector. Experienced retail specialist Barry McGhee joins oOh! as general manager of reooh with Brad Morris working alongside McGee as product lead. Retail media is one of the fastest growing media sectors and is predicted to hit $3 […]
“WTF! How Is This Allowed?” Fans Fume As Coles’ Big Red Hand Invades AFL Coin Toss
Fans fume as big red hand invades coin toss. Still, forced to concede it was far more entertaining than Shannon Noll.
QMS Gives Maybelline A 3DOOH Makeover
QMS unveils 3DOOH animated campaign for beauty brand Maybelline and possibly confusing men looking for a ute ad.
Is Elon Musk’s Proposed XHiring About To See LinkedIn Get Laid Off?
In this guest post, Robert Francazio (lead image), general manager of growth at Revium, takes a look at Elon Musk’s mooted LinkedIn buster XHiring and what it will mean for marketers, brands and professionals… With his audacious dreams and remarkable propensity to disrupt, Elon Musk has repeatedly proven that when he sets his sights on […]
Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Takes Entertainment Crown
Sunday night TV numbers still leaving the networks with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Some enjoying far more fuzz than others.
Motor Traders’ Association of NSW Releases Auto Industry Magazine
Motor Traders’ Association unveils new auto magazine. Well, a cheese magazine would've been a brand extension too far.
PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport
Sports-focused creative agency PostMatch has partnered with Stan Sport to launch a new integrated campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup France 2023. With just one day to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off, the campaign rallies support for the global event with the tagline: “Cheer On.” The “Cheer On” TVC is fronted by Stan Sport’s […]
Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All
Sudipto Das, VP advertiser solutions, APAC explains how we need to let go of the overly simplistic category-based view of the digital advertising supply chain and discover new opportunities for differentiation and value creation. The original vision was simple: Programmatic technology was introduced to solve challenges of scale and efficiency across the open internet. DSPs arose […]
Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer Australia
The Masked Singer Australia is back, bigger and better than ever! B&T spoke with legendary host Osher Gunsberg and Paramount’s head of lifestyle programs, Tamara Simonaeu about the making of the show and got a behind the scenes scoop that you won’t want to miss. The Masked Singer Australia releases tonight, 11th of September at […]
Is This The Most Aussie Collab YET? Vegemite And Uncle Tobys Unite For Vegemite-Flavoured Oats
We humans remain masters at taking healthy food & quickly turning it to muck. As is evident by this Frankenstein collab.
Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director
B&T warns this rather colourful press photo may cause issues for epilepsy sufferers or anyone with a heart condition.
Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]
Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
Thinkerbell’s former national head of earned Anjana Khallouf (lead image) has today joined youth media company Shameless Media, in a newly created Managing Director position. The career agency leader wrapped up at Thinkerbell last month after successfully growing the agency’s earned offering over the past two years. Prior to Thinkerbell, the native Kiwi spent the previous […]
Queensland Government’s $60M Master Media Account Up For Pitch
Thinking of pitching for the Queensland Government's $60M media account? Then it's pronounced Pa-luh-shay (Palaszczuk).
ADL Says It Is “Simply Not” Telling Advertisers To Stop Spending On X
Do you harbour genuine suspicions that B&T has an avowed Elon Musk hater on staff? Confirm everything here.
“Don’t Give Up!” – Ita Buttrose Gives A Rallying Cry To Women In Media
B&T may occasionally shitcan the ABC, but there's one editorial guarantee and that's no shitcanning of the glorious Ita.
eHarmony Sued By ACCC Over Misleading “Free Dating” Adverts
Dating site sued over misleading ads. Still getting away with people looking absolutely nothing like their profile pics.
How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress
Do you divert to tech to deal with stress? As bad as that is, it's arguably better than diverting to the bottle opener.
Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]
Adland Man David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate
Did attendees fall asleep on the complimentary muffins or sushi tray during your latest preso? Wake them up with this.
Nearly A Third Of Adland To Vote “No” In Voice To Parliament Ref
Adland poll shows John Farnham's hit having no impact on the Voice. Not that Human Nature need get any ideas either.
Thursday TV Ratings: Pies-Demons Semi Punts Seven To Monster Win
It's September, which means three things - finals footy, hay fever & knowing you've missed the whole 'beach body' thing.
JCDecaux Adds 16 New Large Format Sites Across Australia
You may call it f@#king horrendous, gridlocked traffic, however, to the outdoor industry that's called dwell time.
Budget Direct Campaign Celebrates ‘Magnificent Seven’ Insurer Of The Year Award Wins Via 303 MullenLowe
Sadly, B&T didn't attend the 2023 Insurer Of The Year Awards, but understands it was a drunken & debauched affair.
Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones
Are you a will-never-buy-anything-else, dyed in the wool Apple fanatic? Make what you will of these new Samsung spots.
Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity
While waiting for the Metamucil to kick in, are your initial thoughts with your loo roll's visual identity? Enjoy this.
The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two
We are massive Tony Armstrong fans here at B&T. And that's not more Sydney Swans bandwagon jumping either.
Snapchat Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teenagers
Snapchat to introduce safeguards for teenagers. Not that it'll stop them from being spotty, moody screen addicts.
Pinterest Launches Body Type Detecting AI To Boost Representation
B&T may not exactly understand this lastest Pinterest initiative, but we applaud it nonetheless.
The Monkeys Delivers An Epic Supporting Telstra’s Commitment To Country Football
Here's some rollicking good fun from The Monkeys crew. Even stranger, we've included Telstra in the rollicking good fun.
Agency Bosses Give Their Two Cents On Nine’s Upfronts
Who better to appraise Nine's upfronts than agency bosses. We'd also be keen on hearing James Warburton's appraisal.