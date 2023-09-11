Strap Yourself In: It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part 1

It’s that time of the year again when B&T gets to play Santa Clause and hand out the best present an agency can get: notification that they’re on the shortlist for the B&T Awards.

In todays instalment, we’re focusing on the Agency of the Year Awards, or AOTYs as they’re affectionality known internally. In total, today we reveal 18 AOTY which include the two People and Culture Awards as well as the marketing team of the year award. The latter blatantly not an AOTY!

While not quite a record year, the awards still attracted a thumping 188 separate agencies or organisations entering awards for a total of 455 entries. So firstly, thanks to everybody who took the time and effort to enter the awards, we truly value your participation.

And, of course, thanks to all of our wonderful judges (well those that actually kept their commitment to judge) without whom none of this could be possible. As you may have clocked on the socials, the judges had the unenviable task of narrowing down a list of exceptional entries. Every year the standard of entries just gets better and better. We look forward to celebrating your hard work at the awards and of course seeing you at the live judging before then.

And of course, massive congratulations are in order for all of our finalists. You’ll be hearing from us soon with all the details for the next round of judging.

Live judging, where agencies get to show off their pitching skills, will happen on Wednesday 27 September 2023.

Turning to the inevitable housekeeping – finalists, please double-check how your company name is listed. If any changes are needed please email romy@themisfits.media no later than next Friday 15 September 2023.

The names of agencies and companies below is how they will appear in the awards presentation and on winner trophies – so you definitely want to make sure there are no mistakes in there.

And so, knowing you have so diligently read every word prior to this point, here’s the shortlisted agencies and organisations.

Advertising Agency

BMF

CHEP Network

Howatson+Company

Special

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Thinkerbell

Branding, Design & CX Agency

Akcelo

BMF

CHEP Network

Principals

whiteGREY

Direct / Performance Agency

Alley Group

Jaywing

Reload Media

Resolution Digital

Sparro

WiredCo.

Emerging Agency

Born

Bullfrog

Dig

Howatson+Company

It’s Friday

Today the Brave

Experiential / Promotional Agency

Akcelo

Amplify

INVNT

The Company We Keep

Independent Agency Under 50 Employees

Bullfrog

Dig

Emotive

Paper Moose

This Is Flow

WiredCo.

Independent Agency Over 50 Employees

Akcelo

Atomic 212

Half Dome

Howatson+Company

Special

Thinkerbell

Media Agency

Half Dome

Initiative Australia

Match & Wood

OMD Australia

Ryvalmedia

Wavemaker

PR Agency

alt/shift/

Eleven

One Green Bean

Poem

Special PR

Thinkerbell

Production Company

Chisel Productions

FINCH

Jack Nimble

Revolver

Tag

Research Agency

Bastion Insights

Fiftyfive5

Honeycomb Strategy

Nature Pty Ltd

NSW Agency

Akcelo

BMF

CHEP Network

Howatson+Company

Sparro x Jack Nimble

Special

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Queensland / New Zealand / Other States & Territories Agency

HERO Brisbane

Publicis Worldwide

Special

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

VMLY&R Brisbane

Wavemaker

Victorian Agency

Atomic 212

Bullfrog

CHEP Network

HERO Melbourne

Special

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Marketing Team

ALDI Australia

Cashrewards

HIF Australia

Pizza Hut

SBS

Tourism Australia

Marketing Technology Company

Channel Factory

Flaunter

Meltwater

Playground xyz

The Trade Desk

Veridooh

People & Culture – Under 100 Employees

Half Dome

Match & Wood

Nature Pty Ltd

Reload Media

The Royals

The Works Agency

People & Culture – More than 100 Employees

BMF

Initiative Australia

M&C Saatchi Group

OMD Australia

R/GA

Sparro x Jack Nimble

Tomorrow we will unveil the individual campaign awards so stay tuned. However there is no need to wait to secure your tickets to our galah dinner at the historic Hordern Pavilion on Friday 24 November 2023. Early bird ends soon so make your bean counters managers happy and secure your tickets now.

And finally, the whole juggernaut that is the B&T Awards could not be possible without our truly fabulous sponsors.