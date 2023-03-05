Storyteq Launches In Australia With Creative Automation Offering “Scale”

Storyteq Launches In Australia With Creative Automation Offering "Scale"
Storyteq today announced its official launch into Australia, enabling Aussie brands to produce more marketing content for significantly less cost.

With content demands on marketing teams higher than ever, Storyteq’s creative automation module, “Scale”, is set to be a game-changing solution for under-pressure marketing teams across the country.

The software enables marketers to take one piece of content and transform it into an unlimited number of unique outputs with variables such as size, file format, language, offers, imagery, colour and more – all without the need for specialist studio resources. It is the only solution that allows the automated production of static, HTML and video content in one platform.

Storyteq’s “Scale” module is complemented by the modules “Collaborate” for planning, briefing and creative proofing, and “Activate” for local brand portals and digital asset management. Together the three modules provide an end-to-end creative management solution, helping brands activate their marketing campaigns in a faster and more cost-effective way.

Storyteq is led in ANZ by Andrew Mitchell. A veteran in the advertising industry, Mitchell founded Brand Machine in 2013, with the company creating local marketing automation and digital asset management systems for more than thirty leading brands in New Zealand and Australia.

The name change to Storyteq follows the company’s acquisition by UK-based communications group Team ITG last June. Mitchell says Storyteq’s world-class creative automation software naturally complements the company’s ability to assist brands in creating more relevant and localised content for less cost.

Andrew Mitchell (featured image), CEO of Storyteq Asia Pacific, said:

“The increasing number of media channels, the growth of video and a steady shift towards dynamic content to optimise campaign performance is placing huge pressure on marketing teams to produce ever-increasing volumes of content. Storyteq enables brands and their agencies to massively increase their content production capacity and activate campaigns faster.

“Our clients are excited about the possibilities creative automation opens up for them, not only in cost saving but also the ability to be more relevant, more personalised and more local – which all improves ad performance.

“Enabling brands to produce twice the content in half the time is the game-changer many marketers have been dreaming of.”

Guido Derx, co-founder and CEO of Storyteq, said:  “Consumers are becoming a lot more discerning of the content they interact with online, therefore companies need to produce more targeted and relevant content.    

“Storyteq creative automation gives Aussie brands the content production capacity and flexibility to win this race for relevance, and future-proofs them against the continual large shifts in our industry.

“We are tremendously excited to bring this technology to Australia.”

