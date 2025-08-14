StoryDisco Launches Aiming To Help Brands Shape, Share & Stage Their B2B Stories

Two former senior executives from Nine and SBS have joined forces to elevate B2B marketing and communications across the media, advertising and technology sectors, launching a one-stop shop for brands looking to make a greater impact.

Founded by Nic Christensen, former head of corporate communications at Nine and SBS, and Luke Robinson, former Nine and Sony marketer and chief marketing officer at WeAre8, StoryDisco is an end-to-end B2B consultancy. Combining brand strategy and communications (Story) with brand experience (Disco), the business works with brands in media, tech, and emerging sectors to shape, share, and stage their stories with impact.

Supported by a village of creative and activation partners including event and production provider Picha Group and Creative Director Ben Whitty, StoryDisco offers clients a comprehensive end-to-end marketing and communications solution that can either complement internal teams or operate as a standalone service. At its core, the consultancy helps brands lock down their narrative and go-to-market strategy, then builds strategic communications and brand experiences, whether that’s digital content or live events, that reinforce that story over time.

“Late last year, after nearly a decade in in-house comms roles, I stepped into consulting, and over the past nine months it has been fascinating to see and hear what the B2B space really needs,” said Christensen. “Amid a rapidly changing media landscape, brands clearly want new and more innovative ways to engage their audiences. I am excited by the clients already working with us. They are not just looking for another media release, they want to reframe their role in the industry conversation and show leadership in their space.”

“In a world where stretched internal resources are constant, it can be tough for brands to keep their communications and go-to-market narrative and activity fully aligned with their commercial ambitions,” said Robinson. “StoryDisco takes a step back to see the bigger picture, helping brands show up with the right story, craft compelling brand experiences – whether through content or events – and most importantly, deliver it with consistency through a single brief.”

Robinson previously served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at social app WeAre8, and before that, as Director of Marketing – Trade at Nine. Christensen was formerly Head of Corporate Affairs at Nine and Head of Corporate Communications, Outreach & CSR at SBS, transitioning to a consulting role with the public broadcaster in September.

The duo worked closely together at Nine for six years, leading the commercial marketing and corporate communications for Australia’s largest locally owned media company.

StoryDisco launches with a strong roster of clients across the tech, media and agency landscape, including Adgile, Commercial Radio & Audio, ConvoMedia, Emergency Action Alliance, Fabulate, Involved Media, Meliora, SBS, TrinityP3.