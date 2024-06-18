Storyation Appoints Simone Aquilina To General Manager

Medium Rare Content Agency has announced the appointment of Simone Aquilina as general manager of its specialist content marketing agency, Storyation.

Aquilina brings more than two decades of experience to the role, having joined Storyation in 2022 as commercial director, with previous leadership roles at Australian Geographic, Are Media and Bauer Media Group.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Simone as General Manager of Storyation. Not only does she have decades of experience in content, but she has the ability to create a valuable return to our clients’ investment in content that makes her the perfect fit. She’s been a driving force of the success of Storyation, bringing new business and specialisation to the agency,” said Medium Rare Content Agency managing director Nick Smith.

Aquilina’s announcement comes as the agency makes two additional key appointments. Katie Goss has been named Head of Content, responsible for leading content marketing strategies, while Elissa Kent has been promoted to Head of Partnerships, charged with steering the client partnerships team.

“I am excited to lead Storyation into its next chapter. Good quality content and strategy is fundamental for a brand’s success in today’s market. We have successfully widened our content service offering over the past two years, and with our expanded specialist team, we look forward to continuing to create award-winning content for our clients,” said Aquilina.

Over the past 10 years, Storyation has built its reputation in digital-first content across consumer, B2B and specialised industries. It was acquired by Medium Rare in 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of News Corp Australia.

Key clients of Storyation include Virgin Australia, James Hardie, hipages, King Living, Journey Beyond, Hello Fresh, Viva Energy, Medibank, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Bunzl and Nespresso.