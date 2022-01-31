https://www.upscalerolex.to/

Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!

Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!
Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
SHARE
THIS



With The Batman reboot just around the corner, fanboys and fangirls are reviving their DC/Marvel rivalry, with a new Batman-themed street mural seemingly outing the caped crusader as being inferior to Iron Man.

An image of the street mural – which, at first glance, seems to be promotional material for The Batman – was uploaded to the Marvel Studios subreddit by user, knivesxonly.

However, upon closer inspection, the mural is actually championing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

“The worlds [sic] #1 smartest, multi-billionaire superhero orphan who fights crime without superpowers,” it reads, before dropping a Hulk-sized curveball.

“… is Tony Stark”

Given how guerrilla-style film promotional efforts have become, and considering how professionally illustrated and designed the mural is, it’s no surprise it caught many off-guard, especially when you notice the fictional, ‘Stark Industries’ logo at the bottom.

However, the original poster’s username, knivesxonly, is also visible, outing the mural as less a cheeky guerrilla campaign by Marvel Studios, and more a one-off hi-jinx committed by someone with a disconcerting amount of time on their hands.

Still, that didn’t stop superhero Twitter from delighting/lamenting over the artwork. Hopefully they can work it out among themselves.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the dark knight, will premiere on… Yeah, I don’t really care. Why are they still making these?

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Iron Man The Batman

Latest News

Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°
  • Campaigns

Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°

New Year. New Name. After more than ten years as electriclimefilms, the company has changed its name to electriclime°. The change in name represents the company’s ongoing thirst to expand its reach across the world. This move comes as borders begin to open up across the globe which will help usher in new opportunities to […]

Agency Reflection On January The 26th
  • Opinion

Agency Reflection On January The 26th

It's rare to hear "miserable" & "public holiday" in the same breath but, alas, that's what's become of our national day.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Insights Agency Nature Lets Staff Swap Out Public Holidays
  • Marketing

Insights Agency Nature Lets Staff Swap Out Public Holidays

Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, has given its people the option to to swap out as many statutory public holidays as they wish for a preferred day. This new policy has come into effect starting with the public debate around 26 January last week and will continue throughout 2022. While the policy began on 26 January, it is designed to last […]

Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues
  • Technology

Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues

Apple has crushed analyst expectations. revenue has exploded 11 per cent to $US123.9 billion ($A176.2 billion), beating estimates in sales for every single product except iPads. Apple, CEO, Tim Cook (Pictured above), said, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative line-up of products and services ever.” Apple, CFO, Luca Maestri added […]

Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio
  • Media

Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio

Triple M today has today announced Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark ‘Thomo’ Thomas will host Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo in 2022.  The footballer, cricketer and the fan will bring a diverse show for listeners featuring the latest in AFL, cricket and sport across Adelaide. Rockliff (main photo, right) has been a […]

instagram volgers kopen volgers kopen