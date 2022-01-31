Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!

With The Batman reboot just around the corner, fanboys and fangirls are reviving their DC/Marvel rivalry, with a new Batman-themed street mural seemingly outing the caped crusader as being inferior to Iron Man.

An image of the street mural – which, at first glance, seems to be promotional material for The Batman – was uploaded to the Marvel Studios subreddit by user, knivesxonly.

However, upon closer inspection, the mural is actually championing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

“The worlds [sic] #1 smartest, multi-billionaire superhero orphan who fights crime without superpowers,” it reads, before dropping a Hulk-sized curveball.

“… is Tony Stark”

Given how guerrilla-style film promotional efforts have become, and considering how professionally illustrated and designed the mural is, it’s no surprise it caught many off-guard, especially when you notice the fictional, ‘Stark Industries’ logo at the bottom.

However, the original poster’s username, knivesxonly, is also visible, outing the mural as less a cheeky guerrilla campaign by Marvel Studios, and more a one-off hi-jinx committed by someone with a disconcerting amount of time on their hands.

Still, that didn’t stop superhero Twitter from delighting/lamenting over the artwork. Hopefully they can work it out among themselves.

God fucking dammit lmfao 💀 pic.twitter.com/xR4sGlsfM6 — brenton (@dcuverse) January 30, 2022

I want to laugh this off but I'm actually offended 😭 — cheezyvIRL (@cheezyvIRL) January 30, 2022

Afternoon y’all. God is Good. This was spotted on the side of a theater 😂😂. This is also why Lego Batman password to The Batcave is ‘Iron Man Sucks’ LMFAO pic.twitter.com/WriTZj6mx4 — Jimmy Folino – BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) January 30, 2022

Iron man is leagues below Batman LMAO — Darth Moneybags 💯 (@LaziAsh) January 30, 2022

ik iron man is an iconic character and all but you gotta be out of your right mind to think that ANY character that can top BATMAN pic.twitter.com/GkIUYcrRgM — bel (@menziesparker) January 31, 2022

the batman is the movie I've been most excited for my whole life but I'm not lying when I say iron man clears pic.twitter.com/O8YIggeIYC — nicky | ❓0❓❓ (@Nicky1612Ishida) January 30, 2022

Batman in every category dominates iron man https://t.co/ngMx0AHvyO — Fett (@FettHasReturned) January 30, 2022

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the dark knight, will premiere on… Yeah, I don’t really care. Why are they still making these?