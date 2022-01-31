Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!
With The Batman reboot just around the corner, fanboys and fangirls are reviving their DC/Marvel rivalry, with a new Batman-themed street mural seemingly outing the caped crusader as being inferior to Iron Man.
An image of the street mural – which, at first glance, seems to be promotional material for The Batman – was uploaded to the Marvel Studios subreddit by user, knivesxonly.
However, upon closer inspection, the mural is actually championing Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.
“The worlds [sic] #1 smartest, multi-billionaire superhero orphan who fights crime without superpowers,” it reads, before dropping a Hulk-sized curveball.
“… is Tony Stark”
Given how guerrilla-style film promotional efforts have become, and considering how professionally illustrated and designed the mural is, it’s no surprise it caught many off-guard, especially when you notice the fictional, ‘Stark Industries’ logo at the bottom.
However, the original poster’s username, knivesxonly, is also visible, outing the mural as less a cheeky guerrilla campaign by Marvel Studios, and more a one-off hi-jinx committed by someone with a disconcerting amount of time on their hands.
Still, that didn’t stop superhero Twitter from delighting/lamenting over the artwork. Hopefully they can work it out among themselves.
God fucking dammit lmfao 💀 pic.twitter.com/xR4sGlsfM6
— brenton (@dcuverse) January 30, 2022
I want to laugh this off but I'm actually offended 😭
— cheezyvIRL (@cheezyvIRL) January 30, 2022
Afternoon y’all. God is Good.
This was spotted on the side of a theater 😂😂.
This is also why Lego Batman password to The Batcave is ‘Iron Man Sucks’ LMFAO pic.twitter.com/WriTZj6mx4
— Jimmy Folino – BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) January 30, 2022
Iron man is leagues below Batman LMAO
— Darth Moneybags 💯 (@LaziAsh) January 30, 2022
ik iron man is an iconic character and all but you gotta be out of your right mind to think that ANY character that can top BATMAN pic.twitter.com/GkIUYcrRgM
— bel (@menziesparker) January 31, 2022
the batman is the movie I've been most excited for my whole life but I'm not lying when I say iron man clears pic.twitter.com/O8YIggeIYC
— nicky | ❓0❓❓ (@Nicky1612Ishida) January 30, 2022
Batman in every category dominates iron man https://t.co/ngMx0AHvyO
— Fett (@FettHasReturned) January 30, 2022
The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the dark knight, will premiere on… Yeah, I don’t really care. Why are they still making these?
Please login with linkedin to commentIron Man The Batman
Latest News
ABC’s Paul Higgins Has Been Pulled Off Air After Allegedly Breaching COVID-19 Regulations
Think misbehaving weathermen have been hogging B&T's news pages lately? Confirm your suspicions with this climatic news.
Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°
New Year. New Name. After more than ten years as electriclimefilms, the company has changed its name to electriclime°. The change in name represents the company’s ongoing thirst to expand its reach across the world. This move comes as borders begin to open up across the globe which will help usher in new opportunities to […]
Ash Barty’s Win Smashes Ratings Records For Nine & Puts 1.2 Million On The Men’s Final
It was a weekend of Ash, Rafa & Special K! And by Special K we mean the Aussie doubles duo, not the horse tranquilliser.
Goa Billboards Announces Two Key Hires
Perhaps a perm aside or a prominent tattoo somewhere, nothing says "new year, new you" quite like a new job.
Saatchi & Saatchi Unveils Epic New Landcruiser 300 Campaign
Nothing says "the great Aussie outdoors" quite like an oversized, gas-guzzling 4WD built in Japan.
Agency Reflection On January The 26th
It's rare to hear "miserable" & "public holiday" in the same breath but, alas, that's what's become of our national day.
Local Version Of Business Insider To Close In Reported “Global Strategic Decision”
German-owned Business Insider to shut Aussie operations it insists had nothing to do with re-runs of Hogan's Heroes.
Pete Bosilkovski, Vince Lagana, & Jeremy De Villiers Launch New Agency, It’s Friday
It appears creative agencies are much like a slice of pizza - you can always squeeze one more in no matter how full.
James Blunt Threatens To Release More Music On Spotify If Action Isn’t Taken Against Joe Rogan
James Blunt is threatening new music. Here's hoping it doesn't give Shannon Noll or Anthony Callea any ideas.
Australia’s Property Obsession Hits Home In Latest Realestate.com.au Campaign
Have they found the secret to eternal life? Because that's about the only way into the property market these days.
Rose Herceg Named WPP President In Australia & New Zealand
Teak, mahogany and oak lead the race to become WPP's new local president's office desk.
OMA Launches High-Tech Innovations To Boost OOH Buying & Measuring
Buying out of home just became a whole lot easier. Unless you're not particularly techy, then there could be a problem.
Insights Agency Nature Lets Staff Swap Out Public Holidays
Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, has given its people the option to to swap out as many statutory public holidays as they wish for a preferred day. This new policy has come into effect starting with the public debate around 26 January last week and will continue throughout 2022. While the policy began on 26 January, it is designed to last […]
Initiative Still Tops For New Media Wins For December
December may be the quietest month for new business wins, however, that's offset by easily being the drunkest month.
Seven’s Rick Ardon & Susannah Carr Set World Record For Longest-Serving News Anchor Duo
Some Aussies made the Guinness Book Of Records today & it's got nothing to do with dung chucking or schooner skolls.
Clems Unseats Thinkerbell For New Creative Wins For December
Work at Clems? Find yourself burning the midnight oil over December? Explain your exhaustion with these latest numbers.
ARN Recruits Fitness Guru Sam Wood For New Podcast, ‘The Wood Life’
'The Wood Life' is apparently a new fitness podcast featuring Sam Wood and nought to do with erectile dysfunction.
NIB Health Funds Recruits Landor & Fitch To Launch Fresh Brand Update
NIB Health Funds unveils new brand refresh. Still sticking by that rather hard-on-the-eyes green, however.
How To Prepare For The Most Important Social Media Marketing Trend Of 2022
Why build a fort under the desk in anticipation of 2022's biggest social media trend when the answer lies within.
Thinkerbell Puts The Real Dan Murphy’s Life In Focus In Latest Brand Campaign For The Liquor Chain
Thought Dan Murphy would have a bulbous nose and pronounced beer paunch? Think again with this short film.
Listen Up! Seven’s Georgie Witt On Diving In & Making A Name For Yourself in This Year’s 30 Under 30. Closing Soon!
Nervous about entering this year's 30 Under 30 Awards? There's now extra marks for spelling, punctuation & deportment.
Report: Consumers Now Expect Brands & Advertisers NOT Governments To Solve Climate Change
Report finds consumers expect brands to solve climate change. Which is bad news for brands selling V8s and air travel.
If They Cannes You Cannes: CommBank’s Mario Parussini Says Cannes Young Lions Helps “Foster Younger Talent As They Move Through Their Careers”
CommBank’s Mario Parussini proves insightful, witty and convivial here. Which is unlike people in the banking industry.
Now The Best Of Friends! News Corp & Google Unite To Train Journalists
News Corp and Google unite to the strains of Michael Bolton's epic "how can we be lovers if we can't be friends?"
Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues
Apple has crushed analyst expectations. revenue has exploded 11 per cent to $US123.9 billion ($A176.2 billion), beating estimates in sales for every single product except iPads. Apple, CEO, Tim Cook (Pictured above), said, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative line-up of products and services ever.” Apple, CFO, Luca Maestri added […]
UK Advertising WatchDog Bans Oatly Ads Over Misleading Green Claims
Secretly suspicious of colleagues who drink vegan milks? Get set to add to your conspiracy theories with this news.
Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio
Triple M today has today announced Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark ‘Thomo’ Thomas will host Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo in 2022. The footballer, cricketer and the fan will bring a diverse show for listeners featuring the latest in AFL, cricket and sport across Adelaide. Rockliff (main photo, right) has been a […]
Pepsi Releases Spectacular Super Bowl Trailer Featuring Legendary Hip Hop Artists
Super Bowl ads are like the Oscars of the advertising industry. Just with slightly less spoiled rich white people.
Nielsen Report: 3 Of The Top 5 Australian Advertisers Were Government In 2021
Study finds ScoMo was our biggest advertiser in 2021. Still needs to spend a lot more if the polls are any indication.
Distressing Footage Of Andrew O’Keefe Screaming After Being Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman Has Gone Viral
B&T does warn this article does contain confronting video and reader discretion is advised.