STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!

Stop whatever mundane task you are doing because something much more important is happening! The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice leader board update is HERE! That’s right, we can exclusively reveal the first version of the top 10.

You have been voting in your droves – we already have more than 10,000 votes so if your name is on the list CONGRATULATIONS!

You’re either very popular, or highly skilled with using technology to cheat. Both are highly-valued skills in today’s economy, so you’re a winner either way.

However please don’t be going off and telling your gran the good news already, because the race is far from over!

Without further ado, here is the list:

1 Anjuli Patel – Seven Network 2 Isabella Keogh – VMO 3 Rachel Fyfe – The Pistol 4 Maya Ivanovic – Palin Communications 5 Nina Kendall – Seven Network 6 Elizabeth Baker – Zenith Media 7 Sarah Barcatta-McDougall – The Pistol 8 Amye Saunders – Mindshare 9 Karen Song – Paramount Australia & New Zealand 10 Nat Taylor – Poppet

If you’re not on the list – time to get campaigning! Here at B&T we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning – from mass email outreach, Tik Toks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting!

Voting closes on Monday the 17th of July so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE.

Big thanks to our sponsors for making the awards happen!

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal