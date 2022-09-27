Stonehaven Branches Into Asia Pacific Amidst Several Senior Hires

Stonehaven, the policy, sustainability, and advocacy consultancy, has accelerated its growth plans in the Asia Pacific region through the acquisition of Aeio, a Sydney-based corporate communications and sustainability advisory firm, and a number of key strategic hires.

Founded by Ian Rumsby (pictured), Aeio works extensively with cross-sector Asia Pacific corporate leadership teams facing some of the toughest sustainability-related engagement challenges. The Aeio business will be fully integrated into Stonehaven, with Rumsby appointed as managing partner, Asia Pacific.

He will lead Stonehaven’s regional operations, heading the next phase of the consultancy’s growth and investments in client services across policy, advocacy, market research and sustainability, and become a member of the global leadership team.

Rumsby was formerly Chief Strategy Officer, Asia Pacific at Weber Shandwick where he headed the firm’s Social Impact and cultural transformation offers.

Commenting on the move, Stonehaven founder, Peter Lyburn said: “We are delighted to have someone of Ian’s calibre and experience join us at such a pivotal point in the firm’s development. Having successfully integrated and invested in Robertsbridge, doubling our revenues from sustainability services in 18 months, we are committed to building on that success.

“The appointment of Paul Madden CMG as a senior advisor to Stonehaven earlier this year, underpins our commitment to clients in Australia and across Asia Pacific. As former British Ambassador to Japan; British High Commissioner to Australia; and British High Commissioner to Singapore, Paul remains one of the most highly regarded advisors in the region. His experience is unparalleled.”

The latest investment follows the consultancy’s 2021 acquisition of Robertsbridge, a leading sustainability firm with an established client portfolio in South-East Asia.

Today’s announcement will increase Stonehaven’s capacity and capability as it builds its service offer in Australia; and expands its work with major Indonesian, Singaporean and Malaysian organisations in areas of deforestation and biodiversity, stakeholder relations and sustainable strategy design.

The opening of a Singapore office extends the existing Stonehaven network from Sydney, Dubai, and London.

Stonehaven’s investment into its Australian operations has been consolidated through the appointment of Cathy Mussert, a new director in its Australian business, and Alex Savage, as managing consultant.

Mussert was previously project director at ERM and director of external engagement at Network Rail. She has held senior strategy and communications roles at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, and at Heathrow Airport where she was head of public affairs.

Savage was formerly Australian research and insights lead at CEO advisory firm, Teneo, managing qualitative and quantitative assignments specific to reputation and trust. He joins Stonehaven from RepTrak where he led the company’s client relationship team across Asia Pacific. Savage will provide dedicated research services to Stonehaven Australia.

Kathy Jones, executive chair Stonehaven Australia said: “Our decision to expand into the Asia Pacific region, with additional offices in Singapore, builds on the success of our operations in London, Dubai and Sydney, and creates a truly connected network of global services designed to support client needs.”

Stonehaven’s new Singapore office will be led by newly appointed director, Kok Wing Tham. Tham leaves his former role at the Singapore Environment Council, where he pioneered Sustainability and Decarbonisation programs, including strategic partnerships with trade and government bodies. He previously held senior regional roles at three of the world’s largest communications agencies.