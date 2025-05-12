B&T Exclusive

Still Relevant As A Marketer? This Tool Will Show You — And Help You Stay That Way

The brutal truth? Marketing is evolving faster than most teams can keep up — and whether you’re a CMO leading a team or a marketer mapping your next move, staying relevant means knowing where you stand and where to grow.

That’s why the Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) created the Competency Assessment Tool — the only one of its kind in Australia, built by marketers, for marketers, and benchmarked to global standards.

This isn’t a buzzword-filled quiz. It’s a structured, evidence-based tool that maps your capability across:

  • 25 Core Competencies — brand, strategy, commercial acumen and customer insights & more
  • 8 Digital Specialisations — AI, SEO, CX, eCommerce, performance marketing & more
  • 4 Assessment Lenses — self, peer, manager & industry benchmarks

It gives individuals a clear, private pathway for growth — and gives leaders a lens into how their team stacks up.

For CMOs & Corporate Leaders:

  • Retain Top Talent – Show your team you’re serious about their growth
  • Benchmark Smarter – Compare against industry, not just internally
  • Align Skills to Strategy – Pinpoint gaps and build capability without big overhead

Want to future-proof your marketing team or career?

Stay relevant. Lead with clarity. Grow with purpose.

