Dentsu’s Merkle Nabs Accenture’s Steve Yurisich As Chief Growth Officer

Merkle – a Dentsu company – has today announced its appointment of Steve Yurisich as chief growth officer, ANZ, following the recent appointment of John Riccio as CEO who commenced earlier this month.

Yurisich (featured image) previously worked at Accenture Interactive where he was chief growth officer ANZ and led the industry and experience architect teams across the region.

“With Steve’s track record of driving large scale digital transformation and meaningful growth for clients by fusing creativity, strategy and technology, joining our team will enhance how we empower brands to create distinctively better customer experiences as the leading customer experience transformation partner,” said Dentsu ANZ CEO, Angela Tangas.

“Steve is passionate about creating a positive workplace culture by growing and leading diverse teams that are focused on great client outcomes and we are looking forward to the immediate positive impact he will have on our business.”

Yurisich brings extensive experience across digital strategy and delivery and has been instrumental in the establishment of new business units and major digital transformations for clients across a diverse range of industries and markets.

Yurisich’s remit is an all-encompassing growth practice, including developing and executing the strategies and frameworks necessary to strengthen net new and organic growth at scale, partnership alliances, industry programs and connectivity to how Merkle goes to market and its marketing activities.

“I believe the ANZ market is at an inflection point and clients are able to build distinct competitive advantage through differentiated customer experiences that deliver on their brand promise,” said Yurisich.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and talented team and am excited to work with our clients to do some amazing things”

Yurisich will join the ANZ business in March, where he will add to dentsu’s new executive talent line up which includes solutions CEO, Chris Bower, creative CEO, Kirsty Muddle, and the group’s chief strategy and growth officer, David Halter.