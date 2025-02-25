Stephen Hunt Bids UnLtd Farewell

UnLtd has announced the departure of CEO Stephen Hunt. Hunt joined UnLtd in May 2024 and will be stepping down at the end of February 2025 to pursue other opportunities.

“The UnLtd Board would like to thank Stephen for his contribution to the UnLtd journey and wish him all the best. We are in an exciting stage for UnLtd with a new strategy and a strong team and Board in place, as we transition to our next stage of growth and greater impact,” Karen Halligan, chair of the UnLtd board of directors said.

“It’s been an honour to lead UnLtd through such an exciting stage of its evolution in consultation with our incredible supporters and charity partners. I’m proud to have delivered a compelling strategy with the team and am confident that UnLtd (and our social impact brand MOOD) will harness the unique capabilities of our industry to deliver even greater social impact for the young people we serve in the coming years. I know I’m leaving the organisation in safe hands with an experienced team and a committed Board on hand to coordinate the thousands of supporters in our industry who want to make a difference. I look forward to joining them in supporting UnLtd as the industry unites to do great things,” Stephen Hunt added.

UnLtd operations will continue as normal with fundraising events and campaigns lined up for the coming months across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

“We have a brilliant and experienced team of change-makers at UnLtd, supported by a committed Board of industry experts. It’s also worth highlighting that UnLtd is much more than the individuals who work there. The impact that we generate is only possible due to the thousands of passionate volunteers and supporters across our industry, who use their skills for good to create long-term change for young people at risk,” Halligan added.

The UnLtd Board has started the recruitment process for the next CEO.