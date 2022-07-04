Step One Undies Ad Is A Real Knocker For Singer Barry Crocker

Underwear brand Step One released an ad in which they mentioned the name of popular Aussie entertainer Barry Crocker in a derogatory way, without letting him know about it, with the singer responding by taking legal action against them.

“Make chafing a thing of the past. Stop having a Barry Crocker with your underwear, buy Step One,” said the company via its controversial campaign.

This caused the Neighbours theme song performer’s phone to start ringing, with people telling him about how he was in a new ad for underwear.

“They never called to ask for my permission. Maybe they thought I was dead,” said Crocker when speaking to the Daily Telegraph.

While Crocker is used to having people use his last name in a playful kind of way, he pointed out that what Step One did was not on the same level.

“People come up to me in the street and say I have had a Barry today. I know it is all good natured banter,” said Crocker.

“But these people (Step One) are using my name in almost a derogatory way and it’s really not on. If people are using someone’s name to sell something then that person should be ­rewarded in some way.”

The entertainer attempted to get in touch with the company himself but they would not respond.

“I just want a fair suck of the sauce bottle, but these guys seem so mean they would steal a worm off a blind chook,” he stressed.

That’s when he decided to have his legal team take action in his place.

“Barry Crocker is a famous and much loved Australian. He enjoys international recognition,’’ said his lawyer, Joseph Alesci. “As a result, he should be consulted about the use of his name in advertising and his name should not be appropriated for commercial gain to flog jocks!’’