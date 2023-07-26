Starcom Re-Appointed To P&G’s And Bega’s Media

Personal care and consumer products company P&G and FMCG giant Bega Group have re-appointed Starcom to their media strategy, planning and buying accounts in Australia.

Effective immediately, the re-appointments are an extension of the long-time partnerships between Starcom Australia and the businesses, with Bega Group now a client for 17 years and P&G six years.

Key objectives for the companies in their work with Starcom will be to increase penetration, revenue and share growth, with the two businesses looking to improve brand salience and relevance in market.

Starcom’s remit also includes providing eCommerce solutions for both P&G and Bega Group.

Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we deliver for our clients through our People Powered Growth positioning and there is no better proof point than the longevity of our key clients.

“P&G and Bega Group are some of the biggest global and Australian brands, and there is more than 20 years of partnership history between Starcom and these businesses. We are proud to be their ongoing partners and look forward to continuing to deliver brand and business growth.”