Stan Unveils Powerful Campaign To Ignite Passion Ahead Of The 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour

Stan has officially launched its campaign for The British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2025, fronted by Wallabies superstar Joseph Suaalii to mark the countdown to the biggest sporting event on home soil in 2025.

Developed by Stan’s in-house creative team in collaboration with production company PostMatch, the campaign reflects the scale, emotion and energy of this once-in-a-decade sporting moment.

Featuring Suaalii alongside Stan Sport experts including former Wallabies Matt Burke (2001 Lions Tour) and Morgan Turinui together with dual international Allana Ferguson and host Michael Atkinson, the campaign will roll out nationally across television, out-of-home, radio, print, digital and social.

The campaign also features Stan’s refreshed brand identity, including a striking new look and logo – reinforcing Stan’s commitment to continually evolving its brand presence and cutting through in a competitive streaming market.

As Australia’s only locally owned and operated streaming service, Stan leverages its distinctive in-house agency model to move at pace and scale – from brand strategy and creative ideation through to campaign rollout. This campaign is a standout example of this integrated capability, brought to life through close collaboration between Stan’s internal team and production partner PostMatch.

“The British & Irish Lions Tour is a tentpole moment in Australian sport, and a massive opportunity for Stan and Nine to unite fans through world-class coverage and powerful storytelling. This campaign reflects our unique position as the only local player in the Australian market, with deep cultural connection and creative capability,” said Dan Taylor, acting managing director at Stan.

The fact that this campaign was driven in-house from strategy to screen, in close collaboration with our partners at PostMatch, speaks volumes about the calibre of our marketing team. It’s a compelling example of how our integrated model empowers us to move quickly, think boldly, and own the brand narrative from start to finish.”

Returning to Australia for the first time since 2013, The British & Irish Lions Tour is one of the most anticipated events on the global rugby calendar. More than 40,000 international fans are expected to travel to Australia for the six-week, nine-match national Tour, which kicks off in Perth on 28 June.

Every match of the Tour will stream live and on demand on Stan Sport, with all Wallabies matches available in stunning 4K. The three Wallabies v Lions Test matches will also simulcast live and free on the 9Network and streaming on 9Now.

The 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour forms part of a blockbuster lineup of sport on Stan in the coming months headlined by the Super Rugby Pacific Finals (6 June – 21 June) and Wimbledon (30 June – 13 July) streaming live and on demand on Stan Sport as well as an epic boxing showdown, Sonny Bill Williams v Paul Gallen live and exclusive on Stan Pay-Per-View on July 16.

The 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour forms part of Stan’s long-term commitment to rugby, following the recently renewed broadcast partnerships with Rugby Australia and World Rugby, extending Stan’s rights through to 2030.