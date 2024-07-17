Stan Celebrates The Intersection Of Sports & Travel With Gameday ​Premiere​

Visit California, in partnership with Stan, has announced the release of Gameday, a special​ documentary​ that celebrates the intersection of sports, entertainment and California’s unique spirit Gameday will premiere July 17.

Gameday offers a journey through game-day experiences in seven unique California destinations, including the Los Angeles Rams, Sacramento Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Francisco Giants, Long Beach IndyCar Grand Prix, Palm Springs Desert Smash, and the women’s soccer team San Diego Wave FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. Through the lens of sports entertainment, the show provides an insider’s perspective on the adrenaline-pumping experiences and vibrant culture that define California’s sports landscape.

The special will dive head-first into the pulse of the city, showcasing each team’s history, fan culture, atmosphere within each stadium, and signature food and drink offerings.

“When it comes to sports, California is big league all the way,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Stan and our destination partners to inspire sports fans, players and everyone in between to experience all the state has to offer.”

​​Gameday​ is Visit California’s answer to Australia’s deep-rooted passion for both sport and travel, reflecting the nation’s love for immersive experiences that blend thrilling athletic action with the exploration of new destinations. By leaning into Visit California’s new brand evolution, Ultimate Playground, and pairing sports entertainment with the Golden State’s unparalleled abundance of travel experiences, ​Gameday​ reaffirms California’s status as The Ultimate Playground, a distinction unmatched by any other destination.

​​Hosted, produced, and directed by Australian sports presenter, Duncan McKenzie-McHarg, Duncan connects with a different sports figure at each stop, who will then guide him on an electrifying dawn-til-dusk adventure through the sport events’ ‘must-do ‘activities. Together with the ‘tour guides’ recommendations on where to go and what to see, Ducan will experience the best of California inside and outside the venue.​

​​Gameday​ captures the essence of each city’s sports scene, connecting with Australian sports figures like Mitch Wishnowsky Punter for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as Melbourne United basketballer Matthew Dellavedova who played for the Sacramento Kings, and motorsport enthusiast Kate Peck who all serve as tour guides.

​Australia’s hunger for sport is palpable, with a staggering 1 in 10 Aussies (2.7 million) tuning in to the Super Bowl, demonstrating a 43 per cent year-on-year increase, even during Australian office hours. Similarly, NBA viewership has surged by 35 per cent, highlighting the nation’s growing fascination with US sports. And California is the perfect answer to that hunger boasting year-round sporting events whilst being home to more professional sports teams than any other US state.

Amidst the excitement of upcoming major sporting events in California, including the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, FIFA World Cup in San Francisco and LA and the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara in 2026, the trend of ‘sportscursions’ is on the rise.

So, grab a hotdog, kick back, and savour the excitement of the ‘Gameday’ experience before planning your own unforgettable California holiday!

