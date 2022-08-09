Stan And Sony Pictures Team Up For Major TV Partnership

Stan And Sony Pictures Team Up For Major TV Partnership
Nine’s streaming service Stan has announced a new multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing Stan a brand new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama.

The expanded partnership will see the extension of hit Stan exclusives and will also bring an extensive catalogue of iconic Sony Pictures Television series and global blockbuster films to Stan.

The multi-year agreement with Sony Pictures Television is Stan’s latest major partnership with a Hollywood studio for first-run premium scripted series, following deals with Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU and Paramount.

The deal also builds on Stan’s long-standing relationship with Sony Pictures Television, which has seen hit series Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad stream exclusively on Stan in Australia – with the new agreement extending Stan’s rights to both iconic series.

Stan’s new agreement with Sony Pictures Television will see the exclusive premiere of a number of first-run dramas coming soon, including Twisted Metal, a half-hour action-comedy series about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Based on the PlayStation® video game franchise and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Other premium dramas coming soon to Stan include Straight Man, a mid-life crisis tale starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) as William Henry Devereaux Jr, the unlikely chairman of a Pennsylvania college English department; Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place) and set in the Florida panhandle, with the series following arm-chair detective Bell Prescott (Kirby) and reluctant traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Okoye) as they wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists, and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town; and Passport to Freedom, which tells the story of Aracy de Carvalho (Sophie Charlotte), an employee in the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg, Germany in the lead up to World War II, who managed to save many Jews by issuing passports to allow them to travel to Brazil.

The new agreement also includes iconic Sony Pictures Television series including The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek, For Life and more, alongside an extensive catalogue of global blockbuster film franchises, including Spider-Man, Jumanji, Men in Black and many more.

Stan CEO Martin Kugeler (pictured) said: “Stan’s major new strategic content agreement with Sony Pictures Television will bring a large suite of world-class, premium drama to our subscribers exclusively. This deal is the latest addition to our existing partnerships with major Hollywood studios and will give Stan an even stronger long-term lineup of exclusive first-run premium content.

“From Better Call Saul to Spider-Man, Sony Pictures has created some of the most iconic characters and best loved franchises for our screens. Since bringing us Better Call Saul, Sony Pictures has long been an important partner of Stan. We look forward to building on our well-established relationship as we enter this new strategic partnership.”

Sony Pictures’ EVP for international distribution & networks Mike Wald said: “With their wide array of premium international and local content, Stan has been a great partner for us to reach Australian audiences. We are thrilled to extend our strong relationship with them and to have Stan as the future home for so many of our most exciting TV series and global franchises.”

