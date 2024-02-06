Squarespace Enlists Martin & Francesca Scorsese For Super Bowl Teaser

Martin Scorsese and his TikTok famous daughter Francesca Scorsese have revealed a teaser for Squarespace’s upcoming Super Bowl ad.

The heartfelt and humorous video features Francesca Scorsese helping Martin research his new project with Squarespace.

In the teaser, Francesca, who is known for schooling her Hollywood director dad with Gen Z slang, helps Martin create a website and get inside the mind of the “main character” for his Super Bowl spot with Squarespace. You can view the whole Super Bowl teaser here.

Martin joins a celebrated roster of talent who have previously collaborated with Squarespace in its annual Super Bowl spot, including Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Dolly Parton, Zendaya and most recently, Adam Driver. This year’s spot will be extra meaningful, marking Squarespace’s 10th return to the game.