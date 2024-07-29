Study: 78% Of Aussies Gear Up For Sleepless Nights As Games Fever Takes Over

The latest research from Sprout Strategy’s Brand-althon series reveals that 15.5 million Australians over the age of 18 are preparing for some sleepless nights as they tune into the upcoming coverage.

This staggering figure represents 78 per cent of the adult population, highlighting the nation’s collective anticipation.

Sprout Strategy’s research forms part of a series – with these stats forming the first part – aimed at informing Aussies about the brand, advertising, and sponsorships that are cutting through while the Olympics and Paralympics are on.

According to the study, the majority of Aussies (62 per cent) plan to watch the Games live on television or stream it online. Social media will also play a significant role, with many turning to platforms for highlights and updates. A smaller segment will rely on news articles (16 per cent), while a fortunate 2 per cent have plans to experience the Games firsthand in Paris.

Marketers and advertisers might be interested to know whether certain demographics are more engaged than others. The answer is clear: the excitement for the Games transcends age groups, uniting the nation in shared enthusiasm.

“We’re all in for some sleepless nights together,” said Elisa Adams, CEO of Sprout Strategy. “The Games have a unique way of bringing people together, and our research shows that this year will be no different. Whether watching live, streaming online, or catching up on social media, Australians are ready to immerse themselves in the excitement of the Games”.

The survey also identifies the top sports that Australians are most looking forward to. Swimming leads the pack with 47 per cent of respondents expressing excitement, followed by athletics (26 per cent) and gymnastics (9 per cent). Other sports generating notable interest include soccer (7 per cent), diving (5 per cent), and basketball (3 per cent).