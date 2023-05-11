Sprinklr Study: 66% Of Marketers Lack The Confidence In Ability To Achieve Revenue Goals

Customer management platform Sprinklr has announced a new research report in partnership with the CMO Council, “Outsmart Adversity: Weathering Economic Headwinds and Emerging Poised for Growth.”

The report finds that two in three marketing leaders lack confidence in their ability to achieve goals in the face of economic adversity and uncertainty. Nearly eight in 10 express concerns around lack of investment or budget cuts. Challenges with executing data-driven marketing strategies contribute to this lack of confidence.

“Marketers will have to build alliances with finance and IT to protect budgets and MarTech investments, and they’ll need to identify and shore up capabilities to build their confidence,” said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council. “These capabilities include gathering real-time insights that reveal how audiences really feel about your marketing on multiple channels, and then easily distributing this knowledge throughout the organisation.”

The report surveyed over 450 global marketing leaders to reveal key findings about how marketers feel about economic adversity, and how they can achieve revenue goals.

Key findings include:

· 78 per cent of marketers don’t strongly feel that they can convince the CFO to invest in marketing and not cut the budget.

· Facing budget challenges, a majority (68 per cent) strongly agree that it’s imperative for CMOs and CIOs to collaborate this year to develop a competitive advantage with customer experience.

· However, even among highly confident marketers surveyed, only 32 per cent are very satisfied in their ability to leverage data/analytics. Among less confident marketers, this falls to 10 per cent.

· Internal collaboration and maximising ROI across marketing channels will be key to success. In the next 12 months, most marketers plan to create omnichannel customer experiences to help them emerge from economic uncertainty.

“In uncertain times, marketers face even more pressure to protect budgets and programs by demonstrating clear ROI,” said Arun Pattabhiraman, chief marketing officer, Sprinklr. “As our research with the CMO Council shows, marketers must embrace the opportunity to enhance the way they gather data, identify actionable consumer insights, and strengthen their engagement strategy across channels.”