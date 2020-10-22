Springfree Trampoline Unveils New TV ‘That’s Why We Got A Springfree’
Springfree Trampoline has unveiled its new marketing campaign ‘That’s Why We Got A Springfree’ across TV today.
Recognising how life changes once you have kids and that safety becomes a key priority for parents, the campaign focuses on the brand’s world-class safety credentials.
The TVC was developed by Melbourne-based Glue Content, with the team successfully sourcing Queensland suppliers and locations due to Melbourne’s ongoing restrictions.
Head of Sales and Marketing for Springfree Trampoline, Australia, Danielle West said “Due to this year’s unprecedented events, media consumption has changed. With more people working from home and consuming media than ever before, a TV campaign was an easy choice for us.”
West continues “It’s been a tough year, in particular for parents, so it was important for us to create a campaign that evoked some light-hearted fun in addition to highlighting our world class safety features. We also wanted to make light of parents having as much fun on the trampoline as the children.
Demand for our trampolines continues to soar, with many parents dubbing our trampoline as a lifesaver. Our customers appreciate that when you buy a Springfree, it will still be a safe and fully functioning trampoline 10 years down the track. That’s real peace of mind”
This year Springfree Trampoline has experienced 300% YoY growth across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada and Europe.
‘That’s Why We Got A Springfree’ is running until 30 November across digital, social and TV.
