Bega Peanut Butter Unveils Masterbrand Campaign ‘Spread, Snack, Bake & Shake’ Via The Mark Agency

Independent agency The Mark Agency (TMA) has unveiled its first-ever masterbrand campaign for Bega Peanut Butter since being appointed earlier this year.

Together with Starcom Australia, the agencies delivered an integrated campaign featuring a national TVC.

The campaign’s tagline “Spread, Snack, Bake & Shake” seeks to expand peanut butter beyond the breakfast table.

“As a much-loved Australian brand, with over 60 years of history, Bega Peanut Butter holds a special place in households across the nation. Our continued investment in this iconic product reflects its significant role within the Australian pantry and its importance to our portfolio. This campaign showcases the incredible versatility of peanut butter, extending its relevance far beyond the breakfast table and into every meal moment. We’re proud to celebrate how Bega Peanut Butter continues to bring Australians together in deliciously innovative ways,” Mary Stafford, marketing director of spreads at Bega Group, said.

“Our goal was to celebrate the love Australians already have for Bega Peanut Butter while inspiring them to use it in fresh, exciting ways. It’s more than a spread – it’s a meal transformer,” TMA partner Phil Trenbath added.

Starcom Australia led the media strategy and delivered an integrated campaign that spans TV, OOH, social media, digital display, retail media, and POS. OOH placements adapt to the time of day to appeal to breakfast to dessert times.

“Bega Peanut Butter (both smooth and crunchy) is a cultural touchpoint for generations of Australians, so it has been a joy to support the brand with a robust and diverse media channel mix crafted to further spread the joy to both existing advocates and new customers alike,” client service director of Starcom Australia, Marcus Morris said.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Bega Group agency village and responsible for much loved Australian brands, including Zooper Dooper, Farmer’s Union Iced Coffee & PURA. We’re proud to bring the same level of creativity, grit, and strategic thinking to Bega Peanut Butter,” Phil Trenbath, partner and account director at The Mark Agency said.