Spotlight On Sponsors: Broncos Ditch Iconic Maroon & Gold For Black Dog Institute

With A-League finals just around the corner and State of Origin knocking on our doorstep, there is no better time for brands to be jumping on board the sponsorship train – and jumping on board they are.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

It’s been a big week, so let’s dive in!

Black Dog Institute x Brisbane Broncos

In a groundbreaking move for Australian sport, the Brisbane Broncos have unveiled a striking new Mental Health jersey, marking the first time the club has gone completely ‘off-brand’. The all-black kit will be worn during a dedicated Mental Health Round on June 7, when the Broncos face the Titans at Suncorp Stadium.

A year in development, the blackout jersey, complete with matching shorts and socks, will debut in Round 14 as part of a broader campaign aimed at sparking meaningful conversations around mental health.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos)

