Spotlight On Sponsors: Broncos Ditch Iconic Maroon & Gold For Black Dog Institute

Broncos stars Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, and Corey Jensen, alongside NRLW’s Gayle Broughton and club legend Sam Thaiday, are the faces of the campaign. The launch features a powerful mix of visuals, storytelling, and interviews.

The Broncos, one of Australia’s most prominent sporting brands, are using their platform to promote awareness and drive change in the mental health space. This initiative follows a wave of grief across the sports community after the tragic passing of AFL premiership player Adam Selwood.

Created in partnership with the Broncos’ official charity partner, the Black Dog Institute, and apparel sponsor ASICS, the jersey features blacked-out logos of all major sponsors, rendered in a special gel that’s only visible under light. This bold design decision underscores the gravity of the cause.

Proceeds from jersey sales will support the Black Dog Institute, a leading organisation translating cutting-edge mental health research into practical solutions for Australians.

Each jersey includes a QR code linking to the newly launched Broncos Wellbeing Hub, developed in collaboration with Black Dog Institute to provide mental health resources and support.

Current data highlights the urgent need for such initiatives: one in three elite athletes report symptoms of anxiety or depression, 75 per cent of mental health conditions develop before age 25, and nearly half of all Australians will experience mental illness during their lifetime. By 2030, depression is projected to be the world’s leading health issue.

“No matter the code, or colour of your kit, I can’t imagine anyone in the sporting world not being shaken by the tragic events of the past week,” said Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy. “It’s for that very reason we’ve been working over the past 12 months to make this Round happen.

“It’s the message behind this jersey that we hope, as a Club, creates momentum to make change in this important space, that we know has touched so many.

“We want to honour the memory of all of those who have lost their battle and those still doing it tough, by using our platform and brand, to raise awareness about mental health.

“This jersey represents solidarity, understanding and hope and we encourage fans, players, and everyone in the community to wear it proudly and engage in conversations that could change the game.”

“It’s massive, a lot of people go through mental health struggles and we hope by us wearing this jersey, it will be able to help them open up and talk to other people – and know it ain’t too weak to speak,” said player Kotoni Staggs. “With the Brisbane logo on it, it will mean a lot for this city and the people out there who are struggling.”

“At Black Dog Institute, our research shows a concerning trend – future generations are at risk of worse mental health outcomes than their parents. While this is a significant challenge, we feel optimistic about the potential to make a difference,” said Black Dog Institute chief scientist and executive director, Sam Harvey. “Partnering with the Brisbane Broncos gives us the opportunity to create real, positive change in the lives of millions of supporters and fans by providing access to evidence-informed tools, resources, and programs that can foster better mental health and resilience.

“Together, we can inspire meaningful change and offer hope for a brighter, healthier future.”

13Cabs x VB Beach Volleyball World Championships

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025 has announced 13cabs as the Official Taxi Provider for this year’s event. The elite competition is set to take place in Adelaide, South Australia from the 14–23 November at The Drive and ‘Pinky Flat’.

As part of this exciting partnership, 13cabs will receive naming rights to the dedicated Passenger Collection Zone at the venue on War Memorial Drive, ensuring seamless and reliable transport for spectators and guests throughout the tournament.

In addition, 13cabs will hold the presenting rights for the match ball delivery at each game, placing the brand at the heart of the court action and enhancing the fan experience with a memorable pre-match moment.

The partnership also sees 13cabs become the exclusive personal transport provider for all competing athletes, delivering professional and dependable travel solutions for international and domestic players participating in the event.

“We are thrilled to partner with 13cabs to deliver a seamless transport experience for our athletes, officials and fans this coming November. Whether you are an Adelaide local or a visitor coming from interstate or overseas, 13cabs will deliver access to and from our inner-city event precinct, the Adelaide Airport and the wider experiences Adelaide and the South Australian region has to offer,” Jenny Mann, CEO, FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025.

“We’re proud to be the Official Taxi Partner for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and accessible transport for all South Australians and the thousands of fans and athletes visiting Adelaide for this world-class event. We’re excited to play a part in bringing the energy and excitement of the Championships to life — on and off the court,” said Olivia Barry, chief operating officer, 13cabs.

The 2025 edition of the event represents a major milestone for the sport – the first World Championships ever hosted in Australia and the Oceania region. The Beach Volleyball World Championships will feature some of the world’s best beach volleyballers as they battle for the coveted title, in the heart of the city of Adelaide. The Drive and ‘Pinky Flat’ riverbank will come to life with a festival like atmosphere, with 5 courts and over 10 days of competition.

Resmed x British & Irish Lions Tour

Resmed has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia.

The Tour brings rugby fans’ dreams to life over a six-week period. For the first time in 12 years, The Lions squad, alongside an estimated 40,000 fans, will battle it out with the Wallabies, Super Rugby Pacific teams, and exhibition sides in six cities across Australia.

As the Official Sleep Partner, Resmed will launch ‘Tackle Your Sleep,’ a digital and content focused campaign featuring legendary rugby players. The campaign takes a light-hearted look at serious sleep health issues affecting players and the fans in Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with the rugby legends sharing advice and tools to support better sleep. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep for the rugby players and fans, as the third pillar of health, alongside exercise and diet.

Poor sleep can take a serious toll on mental health, physical health, relationships, and daily performance. For athletes, it can impair optimal training, motivation, physical performance, and increase the risk of fatigue-related injuries. A study of 175 rugby and cricket players found that half were classified as poor sleepers, with many reporting significant daytime fatigue — highlighting how sleep hygiene and recovery routines can offer a real competitive edge.

Despite these known negative effects, Resmed’s 2025 Global Sleep Survey found that one in four people globally are choosing to live with poor sleep.

“Poor sleep affects every aspect of our lives, but the good news is there are steps we can take to improve our sleep health,” said Katrin Pucknat, chief marketing officer of Resmed.

“As the Official Sleep Partner of the tour, we’re excited to raise awareness about the powerful connection between sleep and athletic performance and inspire fans to think about the role that sleep plays in their own lives, while having some fun along the way.”

“The Lions are always seeking new ways to support our players and management team and sleep is a vital component of performance,” said Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions.

“Resmed adds another dimension to our acclimatisation and recovery strategies, ensuring the squad is primed to perform for the duration of the Tour. They will also be sharing insights to help travelling supporters stay well rested and in full voice for each fixture.”

“Resmed is a leader in their field and we’re incredibly pleased to welcome them as an official partner for this year’s British & Irish Lions Tour,” said Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh.

“Quality sleep is certainly important for our players to perform at their best but there’s no doubt good sleep is just as vital for all those celebrating and connecting throughout the Tour across Australia.”

The British & Irish Lions will play 10 matches in total, with three Test matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.