Spotify’s Latest Australian Music Global Impact List Sees Lithe Take Top Spot

Spotify Australia has unveiled its latest Australian Music Global Impact List, covering the first half of 2024. The list recognises the Top 30 tracks from Aussie artists with the biggest global impact on Spotify outside of Australia (eligibility is limited to tracks released between Jan 1 and June 30, 2024).

With Spotify’s 2023 Loud & Clear report demonstrating Australia’s ability as an export powerhouse, and more than 80 per cent of all royalties generated by Australian artists on Spotify last year being from listeners outside of Australia, the latest edition of the list demonstrates that both established and emerging acts are building overseas audiences through Spotify.

“Now that we are in our second year of publishing our Spotify Australian Music Global Impact List, it’s been fantastic to see how both emerging and established acts continue to make a big impact overseas. The latest list, topped by Lithe, is an excellent snapshot of local artists having an impact on the global stage. We’re proud to be playing our part in helping Australian artists be discovered by global audiences to gain meaningful career growth and viable, long-term success as a result,” said Leah Harris, Spotify Australia artist & label partnership lead.

Topping the Australian Global Music Impact List is Melbourne Hip Hop singer-songwriter and producer Lithe with his track “Fall Back”. After emerging in 2023, Lithe broke through in 2024 after “Fall Back” topped Spotify’s viral charts and achieved virality across Instagram and TikTok, reaching #1 globally on Instagram Reels in May. He lands at #28 as well with “Like We Wrote”.

Other emerging acts to do well on the list include 20-year-old producer Melbourne Tobiahs with his track “Lifetime” landing at #4. The Top 10 also includes ARAXMANE who has made a name for himself in the phonk and Brazilian Funk scene, with the #7 song “MONTAGEM INVASÃO” and a slowed-down version of the same track landing at #16.

2023 breakout act Royel Otis, who featured on Spotify’s RADAR program, has been making waves internationally with some stellar covers, as their take on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” arrives at #5 while the band’s version of “Linger” by The Cranberries hits #12.

Some big-name team-ups with global superstars make the list as well, with 5 Seconds Of Summer teaming up with David Guetta and Galantis on “Lighter” (#3). Tame Impala with Justice on “One Night/All Night” (#6) and “Neverender” (#9). Reworks of previous classic Aussie hits were popular too, with local producer FISHER teaming up with Chris Lake for a new take on Gotye’s classic “Somebody I Used To Know” titled “Somebody” (2024) reaching #2. Meanwhile, American producers John Summit and Silver Panda saw success on their remix of “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap, nabbing the 12th spot.

The list is generated from global streams of tracks by Australian artists but excludes streaming in Australia.