Spotify AUNZ Reaches Across Generational Experiences With New Brand Campaign

Spotify Australia and New Zealand has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘Connected By Spotify, ’ highlighting the place Spotify holds in the hearts and minds of Australians and Kiwis, no matter who or how old you are.

With more than half of Australia now listening to Spotify, its consumer base is becoming increasingly diverse. While we all have access to the same music, the evolution of Spotify’s features means we experience the platform in differing ways according to our age. From lean-back listening to personalised playlists and lean-in sessions where users actively curate their listening journeys, generations of Aussies are engaging with music differently. Yet, we are all connected through the Spotify app.

In a market-first, the campaign’s ‘What’s Your Music Generation?’ in-app experience provides users with an interactive, personalised on-platform experience that analyses their Top 50 listened-to tracks across the last 12 months, ultimately revealing their true generation music percentage (e.g., 43% Boomer, 20% Gen X).

“While the generation gap widens around us, content consumption and Spotify feature usage reveal that Australian generations are perhaps more connected than we’d all care to admit. This uniquely Australian campaign fuelled by audience insights and hyper-local cultural truths showcase some of Spotify’s most iconic and unique product features, including a world-first on platform experience that will reveal what Musical Generation you really belong to,” said Spotify’s Head of Marketing, Rosie Rothery.

The campaign has been supported by a range of engaging social assets developed by some of Australia’s top influencers including Kat Clark, Deja Clark and Ross Andrewartha.

The campaign will run from 11 August to 15 September across Out of Home, Social, Online Video (OLV) and On Platform Marketing (OPM).

Credits:

Rosie Rothery – Head of Marketing AUNZ, Spotify

Taylor Best – Marketing Manager AUNZ, Spotify

Anjali Warrier – Marketing Executive AUNZ, Spotify

Haydn Hickson – Social Marketing Manager AUNZ, Spotify

Creative Agency – Akcelo

Social Media Agency – Jack Nimble

Media Agency – Publicis One Vibe