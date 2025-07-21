Technology

Spotify Adds Audiobooks+ To Premium Plans

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Spotify has brought its Audiobooks+ to Australia following a trial in Ireland and Canada.

Audiobooks+ is available to Premium Individual subscribers as well as Family and Duo plan managers. It gives an additional 15 hours of listening each month for the existing base plan.

Audiobooks+ for Plan Members allows plan members—children, for instance—to request audiobook access from their plan manager, who can purchase the add-on on their behalf. They can also purchase a one-time 10-hour top-up if they run out of hours before their monthly billing cycle refreshes.

It added these new plan options give listeners more flexibility for their audiobook listening on Spotify, ultimately opening up the format to millions of new potential fans worldwide. It said the move “is all part of our goal to help publishers and authors reach new listeners, grow revenue, and together, help the book industry scale new heights”.

Related posts:

  1. Where Did The Bookies Go? Rugby League 26 Launches Without Gambling Sponsors
  2. Seven’s Sarah Kruger Joins IAB As Director Of Policy & Regulatory Affairs
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

TV Ratings (20/07/2025): Barnstorming Back-Rower Halasima Rips Knights’ Fans Hearts Out
Seven’s Sarah Kruger Joins IAB As Director Of Policy & Regulatory Affairs
Summer Treseder.
Doomscrolling – Self-Soothing Or Self-Sabotage?: Psyched
Matt Holmes Parks Up At MBCS
Register Lost your password?