Spotify Adds Audiobooks+ To Premium Plans

Spotify has brought its Audiobooks+ to Australia following a trial in Ireland and Canada.

Audiobooks+ is available to Premium Individual subscribers as well as Family and Duo plan managers. It gives an additional 15 hours of listening each month for the existing base plan.

Audiobooks+ for Plan Members allows plan members—children, for instance—to request audiobook access from their plan manager, who can purchase the add-on on their behalf. They can also purchase a one-time 10-hour top-up if they run out of hours before their monthly billing cycle refreshes.

It added these new plan options give listeners more flexibility for their audiobook listening on Spotify, ultimately opening up the format to millions of new potential fans worldwide. It said the move “is all part of our goal to help publishers and authors reach new listeners, grow revenue, and together, help the book industry scale new heights”.