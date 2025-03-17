SportsPick Live & Paramount Australia Score Big With Landmark Broadcasting Deal For Commercial Venues

SportsPick Live and Paramount Australia (Network 10 and Paramount+) have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that is focused on growing football viewership and reach in commercial venues across Australia.

This deal secures commercial venue distribution rights for Paramount’s exclusive and extended package of domestic and international football games, not only significantly enhancing entertainment options for venue operators, but increasing accessibility for football fans across the country.

The partnership brings top-tier football action to pubs, clubs, casinos, accommodation facilities, retail, gyms and the broader commercial market across Australia. No matter where fans find themselves, they’ll have access to top-tier football action, whilst boosting foot traffic and engagement for venue operators.

The partnership with Paramount Australia, which is the home to Australian football, encompasses the full season coverage of both Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Ninja A-League Women, bringing not only Australia’s premier domestic football competitions to screens in venues across the country, but also more than 100 international football games featuring the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos, ensuring patrons can cheer on their national teams at venues across the country.

In addition, this partnership includes the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 being hosted in Australia, the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, as well as all CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos’ friendly matches and all AFC Tournaments (including AFC Asian Qualifiers).

“The SportsPick Live business is pioneering commercial venue distribution in the territory and Paramount Australia’s inaugural and multi-year partnership is pivotal in delivering and making available our premium broadcast of all Australian football matches to fans across the country,” said Lachlan Roach, vice president, partner management and business development – streaming Paramount Australia.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Paramount Australia allowing us to bring Australian football into venues nationwide, championing both women’s and men’s leagues with equal passion. By aligning Paramount Australia, A-Leagues, CommBank Matildas, and Subway Socceroos under the SportsPick Live umbrella, we’re creating a powerhouse of sports entertainment for the commercial market,” said Mark Sturdy, managing director of Entain Venues.

“This is just the kick off – our vision is to become the undisputed home of sports for venues across Australia. Our partnerships aren’t just about streaming matches; we’re completely invested in growing the sports in our portfolio while elevating the local venue as the place that unites fans”.

This landmark agreement underscores both companies’ dedication to growing football in Australia and promises to deliver an exceptional viewing experience for fans in commercial venues, bringing communities together through the power of sport.

Notably, the upcoming Subway Socceroos Round 3 AFC Asian Qualifier against China PR on Tuesday, 25 March is exclusive to Paramount+, making SportsPick Live the only way that venues will be able to showcase this crucial qualifying event to their patrons.