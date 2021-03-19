Sportsbet Transforms The AFL Into A Call Centre In New Work

Sportsbet Transforms The AFL Into A Call Centre In New Work
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



For the fourth year running, Sportsbet has previewed the upcoming AFL season this time in the form of AFL Call Centre in collaboration with production agency Sherpa.

Off the back of the success of Footy Rule Change, Footy Parent Teacher Night and AFL Uber, all 18 clubs are quite literally called upon as phones ring off the hook in the AFL Call Centre.

An under-the-pump Collingwood does their best to manage a high volume of calls, a very relaxed Richmond tells fans to pencil themselves in for the last Saturday in September and there is even a bit of office hazing when Essendon is presented with a cake to commemorate a special milestone.

“Like the traditional Carlton vs Richmond blockbuster at the ‘G, our annual AFL preview video is the perfect way to kick off the season for punters” said Sportsbet’s Rich Hummerston.

“Safe to say the poor Collingwood operator will be clocking some serious overtime this season.”

The video will appear on Channel 7, Fox Footy as well as across Sportsbet’s social channels.

Credits:

Creative Director: Rambo Goraya
Writers: Chris Chard, Hammy Goodman, Shaun Conroy, Tommy Medalia, Adam Rozenbachs
Director: Harley Hamer

DOP: Liam Gilmour
Editor: Marc Verna

 

Production Company: SHERPA
Executive Producer: Nat Taylor

Producer: Shantini Devi

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sportsbet

Latest News

Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers
  • Technology

Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Gucci is launching a line of augmented reality sneakers. To create the sneakers, Gucci has collaborated with Wanna, a Belarus based fashion-tech company. Wanna has previously worked with other fashion brands like Reebok and Puma, and is known for creating 3D models through AR. They also worked on the Gucci app, which […]

IAS Achieves Recertification From The Trustworthy Accountability Group
  • Media
  • Technology

IAS Achieves Recertification From The Trustworthy Accountability Group

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, today announced that the company has achieved global recertification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for 2021. IAS successfully earned all three of TAG’s certification seals that apply to its ad verification technology. “A longstanding member of TAG, IAS is committed to providing our […]

Navigating Pandemic Paralysis
  • Opinion

Navigating Pandemic Paralysis

Yes, this opinion piece carries a rather vague headline but, as a teaser, it's to do with strategy or similar ilk.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ANZ Support Band Connects Olympic And Paralympic Athletes With Fans Back Home
  • Marketing
  • Technology

ANZ Support Band Connects Olympic And Paralympic Athletes With Fans Back Home

A clever wearable connecting Kiwi fans who can’t travel and developed for the New Zealand athletes at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, is now being offered to Games fans globally in a remarkable example of the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play. Called the ANZ Support Band, the wearable device uses Bluetooth […]