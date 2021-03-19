Sportsbet Transforms The AFL Into A Call Centre In New Work

For the fourth year running, Sportsbet has previewed the upcoming AFL season this time in the form of AFL Call Centre in collaboration with production agency Sherpa.

Off the back of the success of Footy Rule Change, Footy Parent Teacher Night and AFL Uber, all 18 clubs are quite literally called upon as phones ring off the hook in the AFL Call Centre.

An under-the-pump Collingwood does their best to manage a high volume of calls, a very relaxed Richmond tells fans to pencil themselves in for the last Saturday in September and there is even a bit of office hazing when Essendon is presented with a cake to commemorate a special milestone.

“Like the traditional Carlton vs Richmond blockbuster at the ‘G, our annual AFL preview video is the perfect way to kick off the season for punters” said Sportsbet’s Rich Hummerston.

“Safe to say the poor Collingwood operator will be clocking some serious overtime this season.”

The video will appear on Channel 7, Fox Footy as well as across Sportsbet’s social channels.

Credits:

Creative Director: Rambo Goraya

Writers: Chris Chard, Hammy Goodman, Shaun Conroy, Tommy Medalia, Adam Rozenbachs

Director: Harley Hamer

DOP: Liam Gilmour

Editor: Marc Verna

Production Company: SHERPA

Executive Producer: Nat Taylor

Producer: Shantini Devi