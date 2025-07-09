Sports Matters Lands In Sydney For The Very First Time

After 13 years of global success in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Dubai, and New York, Sports Matter has announced its arrival in Australia for the very first time on Friday August 1, 2025 at Sydney’s iconic Accor Stadium.

In a cornerstone collaboration, PM Events, and Branded are joining forces to bring this invite-only, half-day forum to life, setting the stage for the Wallabies’ blockbuster final Test match against the British and Irish Lions the following day.

The forum will spotlight key voices from global sport, including:

James Durbin, director commercial and marketing, Rugby Australia

Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director

Karen Jones, CEO, Destination NSW

Giles Morgan, group head of sponsorship and partnerships, Howden

Sarah Walsh, COO, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 local organising committee

Kai Tunley, CMO, RM Williams

Chris Stanley – managing director, Rugby World Cup Australia

Jane Fernandez – executive GM, operations, Rugby World Cup Australia

Luke Drake – SVP, sponsorship and events, Qatar Airways

Patrick Murphy – CEO, Asia Football Group

Brendon Harrington, GM – brand, marketing and digital, Paralympics Australia

Alexandra Viney, Paralympian

Simon Pestridge, VP marketing, APAC, Under Armour

Nick Bower, ad sales Paramount Australia

Simon Goodale, head of sales, Tixserve

Zak Kaczmarek, director, Chisel

“We’re thrilled to bring Sports Matters to Australia for the first time. Sydney is the perfect host city — a global sports and entertainment destination — and we’re proud to bring together the people and partnerships shaping the next era of sport,” said Sam Jackson, director of PM Events.

The event, co-produced by Branded and PM Events, will take place from 8:00am to 1:00pm and will gather senior leaders, brand visionaries, athletes, broadcasters, and rightsholders. The morning will dive deep into the business, broadcast, branding, and bold futures of sport, creating high-impact conversations just hours before one of the biggest fixtures in global rugby.

“Sports Matters has always been about connecting ideas, innovators and industry—and now it’s Australia’s turn. There’s no better backdrop than the Lions Tour to celebrate what matters most in sport,” added Jasper Donat, CEO of Branded.

The program features the keynote sessions from Rugby AU, Destination NSW, Tennis Australia, Paralympics Australia, RM Williams, Tixserve, and panels with global leaders from Howden and Under Armour.

“To host Sports Matters on the eve of the final Test is a tremendous opportunity to showcase not only the strength of Australian Rugby, but also the collaborative energy across sport, brands, and innovation,” said Durbin.

“We’re proud to be part of this global forum.”