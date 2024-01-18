Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World

Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Sportradar has announced the launch of Sportradar FanID, a unique, end-to-end first-party marketing solution combining the first data clean room for the sports industry with the company’s proprietary marketing activation technology to offer rightsholders and brands’ personalised fan engagement in a post-third-party cookie world.

Sportradar is well positioned to provide this solution to brands and rightsholders by leveraging the power of its vast network of global clients and partners. Together with the company’s unparalleled data coverage and sophisticated advertising technology, it can deliver sports fan insights that are deeper and more contextually relevant for such companies to monetise against.

The anticipated removal of third-party cookies in 2024 is compelling marketers to find alternative methods for collecting and leveraging data to connect with consumers. Sportradar’s data clean room addresses this challenge for the sports industry, allowing multiple parties to collaborate on first-party datasets.

Created using confidential cloud computing technology, it provides a secure and privacy compliant way to reach sports fans at scale.

Sportradar FanID benefits rightsholders by providing a greater understanding of fans’ interests and purchase intent, while enhancing the value they provide sponsors. For brands, Sportradar FanID facilitates scalable, direct engagement with fans through personalised, timely and relevant ads.

The Sportradar FanID process includes:

Data Collection: Rightsholders and brands embed interactive tools into their digital channels to capture first-party data.

Data Connection: Collected data sets are shared in the data clean room to create comprehensive and anonymised fan profiles.

Data Activation: Leveraging proprietary marketing activation technology, relevant and personalized digital advertising content is served on a one-to-one basis.

Data Orchestration: Content is delivered to fans at the right time and through the best channel with effectiveness measured.

“The crumbling of the third-party cookie represents a significant opportunity for rightsholders and brands to gain a greater understanding of fans, while also enabling more efficient and seamless delivery of digital advertising content,” said Rainer Geier, EVP, Fan Engagement at Sportradar.

“We are the industry leader and partner to many clients around the world, which has allowed us to gather the most comprehensive understanding of fan behaviour and insights. Sportradar FanID is an example of how we are extending our innovative capabilities, and it will serve as a catalyst for further product innovation and increased monetisation potential”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Sportradar

Latest News

Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator
  • Advertising

Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator

Blobfish International has announced the appointment of Sam Williams as a new Campaign Co-ordinator as the agency continues to experience rapid growth. Sam will be part of the company’s campaign delivery team, responsible for supporting client service and helping to grow the business, as Blobfish continues to rapidly expand across Australia. Sam comes to Blobfish […]

News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign
  • Media

News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign

News Corp Australia will this Sunday launch Health of the Nation, a national campaign to inspire Australians to get up and get moving as part of a new health push to avoid a looming health crisis. Health of the Nation will run for 16-weeks across the company’s state mastheads and healthofthenation.com.au, including dedicated content from […]

Automation software to archiving and efficiently manage and information files. Document Management System (DMS).Internet Technology Concept
  • Technology

LiveRamp To Acquire Habu To Accelerate The Power Of Data Collaboration

LiveRamp has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million. The acquisition will further accelerate LiveRamp’s ability to offer global data collaboration at scale across all clouds and walled gardens, solving fundamental challenges for […]

Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign
  • Campaigns

Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign

To celebrate its 8th birthday, cleaning product brand Koh will launch its first nationwide campaign next month. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings. The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to […]

Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign
  • Campaigns

Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign

In collaboration with Australian designer Jordan Gogos, ubank has thrown open the runway doors and delivered its ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ campaign launch video in a dynamic display of lightning-fast cuts, beautiful transitions, and a visual feast of colour and movement. It follows the announcement of the bank’s partnership with Gogos in the December edition of Harper’s […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Technology

Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready

At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]