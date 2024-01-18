Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World
Sportradar has announced the launch of Sportradar FanID, a unique, end-to-end first-party marketing solution combining the first data clean room for the sports industry with the company’s proprietary marketing activation technology to offer rightsholders and brands’ personalised fan engagement in a post-third-party cookie world.
Sportradar is well positioned to provide this solution to brands and rightsholders by leveraging the power of its vast network of global clients and partners. Together with the company’s unparalleled data coverage and sophisticated advertising technology, it can deliver sports fan insights that are deeper and more contextually relevant for such companies to monetise against.
The anticipated removal of third-party cookies in 2024 is compelling marketers to find alternative methods for collecting and leveraging data to connect with consumers. Sportradar’s data clean room addresses this challenge for the sports industry, allowing multiple parties to collaborate on first-party datasets.
Created using confidential cloud computing technology, it provides a secure and privacy compliant way to reach sports fans at scale.
Sportradar FanID benefits rightsholders by providing a greater understanding of fans’ interests and purchase intent, while enhancing the value they provide sponsors. For brands, Sportradar FanID facilitates scalable, direct engagement with fans through personalised, timely and relevant ads.
The Sportradar FanID process includes:
Data Collection: Rightsholders and brands embed interactive tools into their digital channels to capture first-party data.
↓
Data Connection: Collected data sets are shared in the data clean room to create comprehensive and anonymised fan profiles.
↓
Data Activation: Leveraging proprietary marketing activation technology, relevant and personalized digital advertising content is served on a one-to-one basis.
↓
Data Orchestration: Content is delivered to fans at the right time and through the best channel with effectiveness measured.
“The crumbling of the third-party cookie represents a significant opportunity for rightsholders and brands to gain a greater understanding of fans, while also enabling more efficient and seamless delivery of digital advertising content,” said Rainer Geier, EVP, Fan Engagement at Sportradar.
“We are the industry leader and partner to many clients around the world, which has allowed us to gather the most comprehensive understanding of fan behaviour and insights. Sportradar FanID is an example of how we are extending our innovative capabilities, and it will serve as a catalyst for further product innovation and increased monetisation potential”.
Please login with linkedin to commentSportradar
Latest News
Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator
Blobfish International has announced the appointment of Sam Williams as a new Campaign Co-ordinator as the agency continues to experience rapid growth. Sam will be part of the company’s campaign delivery team, responsible for supporting client service and helping to grow the business, as Blobfish continues to rapidly expand across Australia. Sam comes to Blobfish […]
News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign
News Corp Australia will this Sunday launch Health of the Nation, a national campaign to inspire Australians to get up and get moving as part of a new health push to avoid a looming health crisis. Health of the Nation will run for 16-weeks across the company’s state mastheads and healthofthenation.com.au, including dedicated content from […]
LiveRamp To Acquire Habu To Accelerate The Power Of Data Collaboration
LiveRamp has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million. The acquisition will further accelerate LiveRamp’s ability to offer global data collaboration at scale across all clouds and walled gardens, solving fundamental challenges for […]
Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign
To celebrate its 8th birthday, cleaning product brand Koh will launch its first nationwide campaign next month. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings. The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to […]
Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign
In collaboration with Australian designer Jordan Gogos, ubank has thrown open the runway doors and delivered its ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ campaign launch video in a dynamic display of lightning-fast cuts, beautiful transitions, and a visual feast of colour and movement. It follows the announcement of the bank’s partnership with Gogos in the December edition of Harper’s […]
British Journo Mike Dickson Dies While Covering The Australian Open
Thoughts are with Mike Dickson's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.
Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia
Netball Australia back in the money. Gina Rinehart still fuming, apparently.
Sheryl Sandberg To Leave Meta Board In May
As Sandberg announced the news, Zuckerberg's AI emotion processing chip went into overdrive, apparently.
Chins Are Out, New Styles Are In: World’s Greatest Shave Launches New Campaign Via Jack Nimble
Terrible news for the B&T office considering that many of us have at least two chins.
Zoom Study Reveals Australian Leaders Are More Optimistic Of AI Compared To Their Global Counterparts
"She'll be right" claim Australian business leaders on the future of AI.
“Wokest Seagulls Ever”: Internet Reacts To The Wildlife Terrorising The Australian Open
Online punters were left crowing for more following the seagulls' performance.
“My Response To This Is F*CK. THAT. SHIT” – Cindy Gallop’s BRUTAL Response To Male Run Start-up Launching “Girl’s Only Club”
You can always rely on Cindy to stick the boot in and we think she might struggle to get it back out this time.
Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin
The Qantas loyalty top job goes to Glance. We've heard he's been getting some looks in the office.
Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
Dee Madigan pulls no punches here as Qantas' tailspin continues.
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
B&T heartily endorses not looking into vanity metrics. Or vanity mirrors.
System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Thought spruiking chocolate would be like taking candy from a baby? You're dead wrong according to System1.
B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC – Could YOU Be Next?
We're not saying 30 Under 30 was the cause of Akhidenor's success, but it certainly didn't hurt.
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Initiatives For Indies
IMAA head honcho Sam Buchanan announces new Pitch-CHELLA event. Not to be confused with B&T's Pint-CHELLA.
Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
Zitcha attempts to follow The Beatles and conquer American. Minus the haircuts, that is.
“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
KFC doing absolutely nothing here to allay concerns over gamers' health and dietary choices.
The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson For Financial Controller Gig
The Media Store staffers reportedly frantically submitting long lunch expenses before Brook takes the reins.
Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
Warner promises that he absolutely wasn't moonlighting at Audience Group while employed by Moonlighting.
DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta
DoubleVerify ups its Meta authentication game. Just needs to conquer embarrassing uncles on the platform now.
Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
Agassi aping Samson here in Special's latest work for Uber.
Macca’s Goes High-Brow Swedish McCrispy Spot, Via Nord DDB
McDonald's desperately trying to unwind itself from hangover associations in this new spot.
Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing
Rest of the world said to be green with envy after studying this new draft.
UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
Melissa Leong drops pots and pans and picks up the gloves as she heads to host the UFC.
Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
CHEP staffers reminded to triple-check they're looking at an actual modern art exhibit not just a radiator.
GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation
GroupM might have released a new AI maturity model but B&T will never grow up.
Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
O’Connell hangs up his hat at Ogilvy but maintains branded stapler and notebook are coming with him.
Google Cuts Ad Sales Team, Expects To Boost Number Of Customer Support Roles
Google announces cuts to its global workforce. Not that it's translated in a spike in people using Yahoo! Search.
Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready
At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]
Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?
Thank god for Palestine or Australia's flag manufacturing industry would be in serious strife at present.
Monday TV Ratings: It’s All About The Tennis, As 10’s Gladiators Gets Aced
Despite the global appeal of tennis, there can be no denying its very significant whiteness.
Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Meta declares "cautious optimism" among advertisers. Zuck declares "cautious optimism" about racking-up a few more bill.
YouTube Denies Slower Load Times Are Related To Ad Block Detection Efforts
Are you blaming January holiday brain fog on your YouTube load times? De-fog your frontal lobe with this news.