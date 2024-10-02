Sportainment Company GolfSpace Quadruples Membership With Grand Pacific Entertainment & Advisory

GolfSpace, the premium indoor golf experience, has announced unprecedented growth and the launch of a capital raise campaign following the successful implementation of its comprehensive, highly personalised marketing and communications strategy.

Under the guidance of Francis Coady’s newly formed Grand Pacific Entertainment & Advisory, GolfSpace has seen its weekly membership base surge by over 300% since January 2024. This remarkable growth is attributed to a data-driven marketing approach that has resonated with the brand’s core demographic of passionate, time-constrained golfers aged 25-50. Since doors opened just over two years ago, GolfSpace has generated over four million in revenue.

The company’s marketing success is evident across multiple integrated fronts. The implementation of AI analytics across their CRM system has driven email open rates to a healthy 45% + week-on-a-week basis to their growing database of nearly 13,000. A brand-new strategic partnership with Triple M radio now reaches thousands of listeners weekly, while collaborations with JCDecaux for large out-of-home advertising has increased brand visibility exponentially.

“Our success stems from a deep understanding of our audience,” said Francis Coady, of Grand Pacific Entertainment & Advisory. “By building an always on, open and dynamic communication relationship with our customers we have been able to build a loyal and united community resulting in a brand that truly resonates with modern golfers”.

GolfSpace’s comprehensive marketing strategy encompasses several innovative approaches. Grand Pacific’s collaboration with Admosis for performance media optimisation has led to a 40% improvement in ad click-through rates driven by continual AB testing of multiple creative assets and ensuring audience content fatigue is always managed.

GolfSpace Founder and CEO, Dean Dewhirst, was advised to become the face of the brand, which has contributed to a deep level of trust being created with the ever-growing audience. “By putting a face to our brand, we’ve created a connection that goes beyond golf,” explained Coady. “Dean embodies the passion and innovation that GolfSpace represents and really is becoming the face of amateur golf in Australia and an emerging leader in the entrepreneurial landscape”.

To support its rapid growth and expansion plans, GolfSpace has just launched a capital raise campaign through Birchal. This initiative invites investors to be part of the GolfSpace journey through leading crowdfunding platform Birchal. “This Birchal raise is not just about funding; it’s about inviting our community to be part of the GolfSpace revolution,” states Dewhirst. “We’re not just building a business; we’re creating a movement in the Australian golfing community”.

Future initiatives for GolfSpace include the announcement of a pioneering collaboration with a leading Australian University working on a groundbreaking journey into golf performance research and innovation, set to fundamentally change how golf is practised, learned, and played. This will be announced in the coming weeks.