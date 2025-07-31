Sport Is The Stage: How FutureLabs Sees the Next Era Of Fan Experience

In a generation raised by endless scrolling and curated feeds, younger audiences are fatigued by purely digital and social experiences according to FutureLabs’ Elias Proctor.

On average, Gen Z has an attention span of 8 seconds. That causes a problem for advertisers.

B&T sat down with Proctor to talk about FutureLabs’ State of Brand Experience report. Each year FutureLabs, the tech-inspired creative experience agency, surveys marketing leaders to uncover how technology, culture, and creativity are reshaping brand experiences. This year, the findings revealed a major shift in brand experience.

B&T. Your latest report highlights a big shift in brand experience. How is this showing up in sport marketing?

Elias Proctor: “Sport is one of the clearest expressions of this shift. The energy is already there, you’ve got real people, live emotion and cultural relevance built in. What we’re seeing now is brands getting smarter about how they activate around that. Fans don’t want static sponsorships. They want something they can be part of. Whether it’s walking into a branded tunnel, designing a kit with AI or triggering light shows with their reactions, sport has become a platform for interaction.”

B&T: Why in 2025 are live experiences re-emerging as the best environment for brands looking to make an impact?

EP: “People are surrounded by ads and content everywhere they look. Now, most of us just glaze over banner ads or skip video commercials. On social platforms, users can flick through dozens of pieces of content, including advertising, in a few seconds.

“That’s why advertisers and users alike are getting excited about real-world, immersive brand experiences. When you invite someone to participate in a brand experience, you’re giving them entertainment, interaction and value in exchange for their attention. It’s why we have identified attention as one of our company values.

“Think about walking through a sports stadium or retail space. You know you’re going to be hit with digital screens and billboards, some of which are striking but plenty of which are easily ignored.

“Then you stumble upon an activation out of the blue where you can play a game, test your skills, create something or sample a product in a fun way. Suddenly, you’re engaged, and we can offer you an experience to remember in return for a couple minutes of your attention.”

B&T: Why are 91 per cent of consumers more inclined to purchase from brands after participating in a real-life experience?

EP: “This really comes down to creating memories, real impressions and not fake ones. It’s the idea that establishing an emotional connection through a multisensory, interactive brand experience yields results in terms of brand recall, brand love and ultimately revenue.

“A successful activation usually leads to a ton of organic social media content and good word-of-mouth. Attendees love sharing unique experiences. That means the impact of one event spreads to many more people, basically multiplying the impressions without additional spend.

B&T: The report mentions that technology should act as a bridge, not the destination. What does that mean in practice?

EP: “Technology can enhance an experience, you can connect an audience with a brand message, but it shouldn’t feel intrusive or in the way. It shouldn’t necessarily be the hero or the feature.

“A lot of the tools we use like real-time AI, motion tracking, responsive lighting are there to enhance the experience, not dominate it. If fans leave saying “that felt incredible” rather than “that looked complex”, we’ve done our job. The most effective uses of tech are often the most seamless. You feel the emotion before you notice the technology.”

B&T: What are some examples from the report that stand out?

EP: “The JD x UFC ‘Greatest Walkout’ by Amplify is a strong one which lets fans step into a full walk-on experience with lights, haze, music and video capture. It gave them a visceral, emotional moment that tied directly to the sport.

“The PUMA x Man City AI kit platform is another, it gave fans real creative input.

“And from our own work we’re seeing strong engagement in activations that respond to crowd mood, like LED displays powered by audience emotion and experiences that pit the athletic performance of fans against athletes.”

B&T: What’s the one thing brands need to understand about sport marketing in 2025?

EP: “The audience has changed. They’re active, expressive and they know what effort looks like. Brands that create room for participation and not just attention will build stronger, longer-lasting connections. Sport gives you the stage, the audience and the passion, so the question becomes how you use it.”