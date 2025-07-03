SPOKE & Collier Embark On Joint Venture To Help Companies List On The ASX

SPOKE and Collier Creative two Australian agencies experienced in media, investor relations and branding have joined forces to offer a dedicated service designed to help companies list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The collaboration is designed to maximise media exposure and investor engagement throughout the Initial Public Offering (IPO) phase of ASX listings.

SPOKE managing director Luke Derbyshire said the launch of the integrated service follows recent changes by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to fast-track the IPO

process.

“It’s widely anticipated that ASIC’s new measures to expedite listing timelines for ASX hopefuls will encourage more companies to join the bourse,” he explained.

“The IPO phase is high stakes for any company preparing to list, which is why getting the story and branding right before trying to raise capital is absolutely vital.

“Before the formal process begins, companies need to capture investor attention with a compelling story and clear point of difference—that’s where SPOKE and Collier Creative deliver real outcomes.

“As the listing process becomes faster and more efficient, now is the time for company leaders to engage communications experts to maximise their IPO journey and deliver the right message, to the right investors, at the right time, with impact and precision.”

Derbyshire also said SPOKE and Collier Creative had rich pedigrees in delivering successful IPOs, supported by experienced teams of creative experts and an extensive black book of investors, equity and capital market professionals, and journalists.

“Our collaborative approach is designed to provide streamlined, end-to-end IPO service, helping companies navigate the complexities of publicly listing a company.”

Collier Creative managing partner Kevin Imber said the integrated offering provided strategic communications tools and tactics, designed to catch investor and media attention.

“We deliver a suite of high-impact activity, including new or refreshed corporate branding, impactful prospectus design, captivating video content, and investor and media engagement,” said Imber.

“With more than four decades of experience across Australian and international markets, our agencies have the knowledge and the know-how to execute listings with clarity and creativity.

“As capital markets start to heat up, SPOKE and Collier Creative are ideally positioned to help the next wave of companies launch their IPO journey.”

SPOKE and Collier Creative bring extensive cross-sector experience, strategically supporting companies as they prepare to enter the public market and make their ASX debuts.