Spinach Names Rodrigo Pires As Connections & Investment Manager

Melbourne-based integrated agency Spinach has appointed Rodrigo Pires as its new Connections and Investment Manager, further strengthening the agency’s digital expertise and expanding its automation, digital, and data capabilities.

Bringing two decades of marketing experience, Pires joins Spinach from Resolution Digital where he was Activation Manager. His career also includes stints at OMD and Nunn Media,where he worked across major brands including Mazda, the Victorian Government, and JBHi-Fi. He originally cut his marketing teeth at his family’s retail business in São Paulo, Brazil.

In his new role, Pires will oversee Spinach’s internal trading desk, leveraging large-scaledata to drive sophisticated marketing technology solutions for clients. He will collaborateclosely with Digital Balance, the MarTech consultancy Spinach acquired in 2023, to enhancethe agency’s capabilities.

“Rod doesn’t just bring extensive mediaknowledge – he’s exactly the right fit for Spinach. Our clients expect senior, highlyexperienced professionals to work hands-on with them every day. That’s been a key part ofSpinach’s DNA from the beginning. With his background spanning major brands and diversesectors, Rod’s skills and approach add immense value to our team and our clients,” said Ben Willee, GM and media director at Spinach.

Pires said he was drawn to Spinach’s unique integrated approach to media and creative. He said: “Spinach stands apart from other agencies by viewing a client’s business holistically.That allows us to challenge conventional thinking. I’m excited to grow my career in thisdynamic environment and support my team’s development as well.”

Pires’ appointment is effective immediately.