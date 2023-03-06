Spikes Asia Shortlist Announced With 78 Aussie Nominees

Spikes Asia has revealed the shortlists for its 24 awards, with 78 pieces of work from Australian agencies nominated.

The awards recognise the best creative work from across the Asia-Pacific region, covering agencies from New Zealand to India and Canada.

You can check out all of the shortlisted work here.

The winners for most of the awards will be revealed on 7 March, though the winners of the Grand Prix for Good award will be revealed on Thursday 9 March.

Last year saw “The Lost Daughters” for Sanlaap win the Grand Prix for Good, having been produced by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.