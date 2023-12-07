Spikes Asia Announces Its 2024 Jury Line-Up

Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed its 2024 Jury line-up today. The 93 industry experts from across 18 markets represent APAC’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines.

2024 sees the highest representation from brands, including Budweiser, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and, for the first time, Adidas, AXA Asia, Burger King, FWD Insurance, PepsiCo, Suntory and Volkswagen. Among the agencies and networks represented for the first time are Design Bridge and Partners, Howatson+Company, Merkle, Shobiz, Thinkerbell, We Are Social and Mediabrands Content Studio. Other platforms represented on the Juries include Meta and TikTok, with Spotify and Stan joining the line-up for the first time.

“Our Jurors have a huge responsibility in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC. We’re thrilled to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms, including the highest ever representation of brands to the Juries, in addition to representation from Central Asia for the first time. We’d like to thank them all in advance for their dedication and expertise,” said Jaime Ng, festival director at Spikes Asia.

“We have an incredible line-up of exceptional talent and experts from across APAC who collectively bring a wealth of expertise into the Jury rooms. We’re grateful to all of our 2024 Jury members for devoting their time and knowledge, and we can’t wait to see our Jurors in action in Singapore next year,” said Simon Cook, CEO at LIONS.

The Juries have been announced as follows:

Brand Experience & Activation and Creative Commerce Jury

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC

Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Pakistan

Dolly Huang, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser APAC, Mainland China

Jake Barrow, Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Australia

Nobuhiro Arai, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Raoul Panes, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Manila and Publicis Groupe Philippines, the Philippines

Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Officer, Shobiz – a part of the Havas Creative Network, India

Tawana Murphy Burnett, Head of Global Clients & Agencies, APAC, Meta, APAC

Creative Data and Innovation Jury:

Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Officer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China

Andrea Meredith, Chief Experience and Delivery Officer, Merkle Aotearoa, New Zealand

Cyril Louis, Regional Executive Creative Director, LePub, APAC

Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network, Australia

Jasmine Wong, Head of Strategy, APAC Hub, Initiative, APAC

John Paite, Chief Creative Officer, Media.Monks, India

Youbin Bang, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide (HQ), South Korea

Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury:

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India

Alex Erasmus, Head of Strategy, VaynerMedia, APAC

Amy Frengley, Chief Brand Thinker, Thinkerbell Aotearoa, New Zealand

Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia

Songha Zion Lee, CMO, Burger King Korea, South Korea

Thayalan Bartlett, Director / CEO, MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka

Trang Nguyen, Marketing VP – Non Carbonated Soft Drink and Sustainability, Suntory Pepsico, Vietnam

Design and Industry Craft Jury:

Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Ignatius Ong, Head of Design, Southeast Asia, Deloitte Digital, Southeast Asia

Janson Choo, Executive Creative Director, BBH, Singapore

Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company, Australia

Laura Cibilich, Founder and Design Director, Run Aotearoa, New Zealand

Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo, India and South Asia

Wen-Xi Chen, Executive Creative Director, Design Bridge and Partners, Mainland China

Digital Craft and Social & Influencer Jury:

Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global

Annabella Li, Senior Digital Account Director, Havas, Hong Kong SAR

Auditya Mandala Putra, Brand and Creative Consultant, TikTok, Indonesia

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, India

Mazuin Zin, CEO, Edelman Worldwide, Malaysia

Omar Sotomayor Noel, Regional Executive Creative Director, We Are Social, SEA

Thanyaluck Pongacha, Creative Director, GreynJ United, Thailand

Direct and Outdoor Jury President:

Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan

Anusheela Saha, Executive Creative Director, FCB, India

Bernice Fong, Director, Brand & Content Strategy, AXA Asia, Hong Kong SAR

Geumbyul Bae, Executive Creative Director, Innocean, South Korea

Guilherme Machado, Executive Creative Director, BLKJ Havas, Singapore

Marco Versolato, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Singapore

Sam Dickson, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Australia

Entertainment, Gaming and Music Jury:

Joey David Tiempo, Founder and CEO, Octopus&Whale, the Philippines

Chris Chen, Chief Creative Officer, China, Dentsu Creative, Mainland China

David Lister, Head of Content APAC, FUSE, APAC

Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Head of Marketing, Spotify, Southeast Asia

Lulu Lu, Chief Creative Officer, Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan

Sanchita Johri, Director Digital & Membership Emerging Markets, adidas, India, Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, Israel and South Africa

Seamus Higgins, National Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Australia

Film Jury:

Tony Bradbourne, Founder, Special, New Zealand

Erika Romero, Creative Grouphead, FCB Artgroup, Kazakhstan

Ewan Yap, Group Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, Mainland China

Motonori Sugiyama, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, Japan

Natalie Lam, ‪Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC

Prasert Vijitpawan, Deputy Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Group, Thailand

Rachel Hoo, Creative Director, VaynerMedia APAC, Malaysia

Sarah McGregor, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Australia

Film Craft Jury:

Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia

Anastacia Lee, CEO and Executive Producer, DBLA hybrid video production studio, Uzbekistan

Kazuhide Adachi, Creative Director, dentsu, Japan

Victor Ting, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Taiwan

Rebecca So, Head of Films APAC, Media.Monks, APAC

Monica G Gambhir, Co-Founder & Film Director, CUTAWAYY FILMS, India

Jenny Crabb, Senior Producer, Regional BDM Asia, Sweetshop, Asia

Healthcare Jury:

Lyndon Louis, Executive Creative Director, BrandCare Asia, India

Aalok Agrawal, Senior VP – P&G Health, Procter & Gamble, Asia, Middle-East and Africa

Dr Feiyan Shen, Managing Director, VMLY&R Health China, Mainland China

Flora Hyoeun Rhee, Executive Director, Havas Korea, South Korea

Maiko Banno, General Manager in healthcare PR, OZMA Inc., Japan

Merlee Jayme, Chairmom/Founder, The Misfits Camp, the Philippines

Scott Smith, Executive Creative Director, DDB Remedy, Australia

Media Jury:

Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC

Ben Cunnington, Head of Media, Stan, Australia

Connie Chan, CEO, OMD China, Mainland China

Helen McRae, CEO, APAC, Mindshare, APAC

Penny Chow, Managing Director, Mediabrands Content Studio, Hong Kong SAR & Taiwan

Takamasa Hirai, Vertical Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions, Japan

Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media Network, India

PR Jury:

Emily Poon, President, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC

Amit Misra, CEO, MSL, South Asia and Southeast Asia

Dido Chow, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore

Matt Stoddart, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne & Eleven, Australia

Rebekah Bo Young Lee, Head Of Digital & Integrated Solution, Edelman Korea, South Korea

Sherawaye Hagger, Head of Brand Advocacy, Personal Care, Unilever, Global

Yuki Koda, Director, PR Consulting Dentsu, Japan

Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury:

Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO, Singapore

Adam Smith, Senior Creative, Havas Host, Australia

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India

Didi Pirinyuang, Chief Creative Officer, VML, Malaysia

Mariko Fukuoka, Copywriter, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communication Officer, FWD Insurance, Thailand

Tian It Ng, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Communications, Mainland China

Press Accreditation and Event registration, including the Awards Ceremony & Dinner, are open, and entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 1 February 2024.