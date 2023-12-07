Spikes Asia Announces Its 2024 Jury Line-Up
Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after Award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed its 2024 Jury line-up today. The 93 industry experts from across 18 markets represent APAC’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines.
2024 sees the highest representation from brands, including Budweiser, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and, for the first time, Adidas, AXA Asia, Burger King, FWD Insurance, PepsiCo, Suntory and Volkswagen. Among the agencies and networks represented for the first time are Design Bridge and Partners, Howatson+Company, Merkle, Shobiz, Thinkerbell, We Are Social and Mediabrands Content Studio. Other platforms represented on the Juries include Meta and TikTok, with Spotify and Stan joining the line-up for the first time.
“Our Jurors have a huge responsibility in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across APAC. We’re thrilled to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms, including the highest ever representation of brands to the Juries, in addition to representation from Central Asia for the first time. We’d like to thank them all in advance for their dedication and expertise,” said Jaime Ng, festival director at Spikes Asia.
“We have an incredible line-up of exceptional talent and experts from across APAC who collectively bring a wealth of expertise into the Jury rooms. We’re grateful to all of our 2024 Jury members for devoting their time and knowledge, and we can’t wait to see our Jurors in action in Singapore next year,” said Simon Cook, CEO at LIONS.
The Juries have been announced as follows:
- Brand Experience & Activation and Creative Commerce Jury
- Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC
- Atiya Zaidi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Pakistan
- Dolly Huang, Senior Marketing Director, Budweiser APAC, Mainland China
- Jake Barrow, Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Australia
- Nobuhiro Arai, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
- Raoul Panes, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Manila and Publicis Groupe Philippines, the Philippines
- Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Officer, Shobiz – a part of the Havas Creative Network, India
- Tawana Murphy Burnett, Head of Global Clients & Agencies, APAC, Meta, APAC
Creative Data and Innovation Jury:
- Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Officer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China
- Andrea Meredith, Chief Experience and Delivery Officer, Merkle Aotearoa, New Zealand
- Cyril Louis, Regional Executive Creative Director, LePub, APAC
- Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network, Australia
- Jasmine Wong, Head of Strategy, APAC Hub, Initiative, APAC
- John Paite, Chief Creative Officer, Media.Monks, India
- Youbin Bang, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide (HQ), South Korea
Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury:
- Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India
- Alex Erasmus, Head of Strategy, VaynerMedia, APAC
- Amy Frengley, Chief Brand Thinker, Thinkerbell Aotearoa, New Zealand
- Catherine King, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia
- Songha Zion Lee, CMO, Burger King Korea, South Korea
- Thayalan Bartlett, Director / CEO, MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka
- Trang Nguyen, Marketing VP – Non Carbonated Soft Drink and Sustainability, Suntory Pepsico, Vietnam
Design and Industry Craft Jury:
- Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan
- Ignatius Ong, Head of Design, Southeast Asia, Deloitte Digital, Southeast Asia
- Janson Choo, Executive Creative Director, BBH, Singapore
- Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company, Australia
- Laura Cibilich, Founder and Design Director, Run Aotearoa, New Zealand
- Tanu Sinha, Head of Design, PepsiCo, India and South Asia
- Wen-Xi Chen, Executive Creative Director, Design Bridge and Partners, Mainland China
Digital Craft and Social & Influencer Jury:
- Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global
- Annabella Li, Senior Digital Account Director, Havas, Hong Kong SAR
- Auditya Mandala Putra, Brand and Creative Consultant, TikTok, Indonesia
- Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, India
- Mazuin Zin, CEO, Edelman Worldwide, Malaysia
- Omar Sotomayor Noel, Regional Executive Creative Director, We Are Social, SEA
- Thanyaluck Pongacha, Creative Director, GreynJ United, Thailand
Direct and Outdoor Jury President:
- Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan
- Anusheela Saha, Executive Creative Director, FCB, India
- Bernice Fong, Director, Brand & Content Strategy, AXA Asia, Hong Kong SAR
- Geumbyul Bae, Executive Creative Director, Innocean, South Korea
- Guilherme Machado, Executive Creative Director, BLKJ Havas, Singapore
- Marco Versolato, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Singapore
- Sam Dickson, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Australia
Entertainment, Gaming and Music Jury:
- Joey David Tiempo, Founder and CEO, Octopus&Whale, the Philippines
- Chris Chen, Chief Creative Officer, China, Dentsu Creative, Mainland China
- David Lister, Head of Content APAC, FUSE, APAC
- Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Head of Marketing, Spotify, Southeast Asia
- Lulu Lu, Chief Creative Officer, Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan
- Sanchita Johri, Director Digital & Membership Emerging Markets, adidas, India, Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, Israel and South Africa
- Seamus Higgins, National Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Australia
Film Jury:
- Tony Bradbourne, Founder, Special, New Zealand
- Erika Romero, Creative Grouphead, FCB Artgroup, Kazakhstan
- Ewan Yap, Group Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, Mainland China
- Motonori Sugiyama, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, Japan
- Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC
- Prasert Vijitpawan, Deputy Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Group, Thailand
- Rachel Hoo, Creative Director, VaynerMedia APAC, Malaysia
- Sarah McGregor, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Australia
Film Craft Jury:
- Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia
- Anastacia Lee, CEO and Executive Producer, DBLA hybrid video production studio, Uzbekistan
- Kazuhide Adachi, Creative Director, dentsu, Japan
- Victor Ting, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Taiwan
- Rebecca So, Head of Films APAC, Media.Monks, APAC
- Monica G Gambhir, Co-Founder & Film Director, CUTAWAYY FILMS, India
- Jenny Crabb, Senior Producer, Regional BDM Asia, Sweetshop, Asia
Healthcare Jury:
- Lyndon Louis, Executive Creative Director, BrandCare Asia, India
- Aalok Agrawal, Senior VP – P&G Health, Procter & Gamble, Asia, Middle-East and Africa
- Dr Feiyan Shen, Managing Director, VMLY&R Health China, Mainland China
- Flora Hyoeun Rhee, Executive Director, Havas Korea, South Korea
- Maiko Banno, General Manager in healthcare PR, OZMA Inc., Japan
- Merlee Jayme, Chairmom/Founder, The Misfits Camp, the Philippines
- Scott Smith, Executive Creative Director, DDB Remedy, Australia
Media Jury:
- Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC
- Ben Cunnington, Head of Media, Stan, Australia
- Connie Chan, CEO, OMD China, Mainland China
- Helen McRae, CEO, APAC, Mindshare, APAC
- Penny Chow, Managing Director, Mediabrands Content Studio, Hong Kong SAR & Taiwan
- Takamasa Hirai, Vertical Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions, Japan
- Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media Network, India
PR Jury:
- Emily Poon, President, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC
- Amit Misra, CEO, MSL, South Asia and Southeast Asia
- Dido Chow, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore
- Matt Stoddart, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Melbourne & Eleven, Australia
- Rebekah Bo Young Lee, Head Of Digital & Integrated Solution, Edelman Korea, South Korea
- Sherawaye Hagger, Head of Brand Advocacy, Personal Care, Unilever, Global
- Yuki Koda, Director, PR Consulting Dentsu, Japan
Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury:
- Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO, Singapore
- Adam Smith, Senior Creative, Havas Host, Australia
- Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India
- Didi Pirinyuang, Chief Creative Officer, VML, Malaysia
- Mariko Fukuoka, Copywriter, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communication Officer, FWD Insurance, Thailand
- Tian It Ng, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Communications, Mainland China
Press Accreditation and Event registration, including the Awards Ceremony & Dinner, are open, and entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 1 February 2024.
