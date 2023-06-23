Spike Lee Named Cannes Lions Inaugural Creative Maker Of The Year
Cannes Lions has announced the first honorary Creative Maker of the Year award as part of the 70th edition of the International Festival of Creativity. The inaugural award was presented at the Festival to legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, actor and producer, Spike Lee.
When the Festival was founded in 1954, the original Lion was created to recognise world-class creativity in TV and Cinema advertising. Seventy years later, this award honours that heritage, and will celebrate an increasingly broad mix of creative makers who will bring ideas to life into the future.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said: “We know that world-class creative work takes so much to deliver. Since its inception, Cannes Lions has always been about the makers and the creatives who walk through walls to realise their vision. Going forward, this award will honour creative makers, from any discipline who are inspirational beacons for our whole community.
In our 70th year, it seems appropriate that the inaugural Creative Maker award should go to a director. It’s a huge honour to present Spike Lee, one of the most influential figures in contemporary cinema and culture, with this accolade live at the Festival. Spike embodies the spirit of this award as a maker that strives to make creative stories and show the world what they can only see in their imaginations.”
The award, supported by Black At Cannes, honours multi-Lion award winner Spike Lee, whose unparalleled body of work has made an indelible mark on filmmaking, television and the creative industry. And as the founder of his own creative agency, Spike DDB, his mission has been to help brands change the world by keeping pace with culture.
Commenting on receiving the award, Spike Lee, filmmaker, screenwriter, actor, and producer, said: “I’m honoured to accept the inaugural Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the Year award for my contributions to the advertising industry, but a reminder: “We keep having these obstacles, these hurdles, we have to face and we have to keep knocking them down”. I said this in 1997 and still say it today.”
Lee’s career spans over 30 years, receiving five-time Oscar nominations for: Do The Right Thing, 4 Little Girls, and the critically acclaimed hit feature BlacKkKlansman that he co-wrote and directed, going on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018.
He was also awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2015 for his lifetime achievement and contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences. Lee is also known for his legendary Jordan Brand TV commercials and marketing campaigns with Michael Jordan.
Commenting on the award and Spike’s legacy as a world renowned creative maker, Shannon Watkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Jordan Brand, said: “Spike’s focus on telling stories, combined with his ability to capture the pulse of Black Culture sets him apart from others in the industry. Spike created iconic memories, and helped to build the soul of what Jordan Brand represents. Maybe the shoes on our feet wouldn’t make us jump as high as MJ, but just for a moment, we might feel the confidence and self-belief of the greatest to ever do it.”
Peter O Ukhurebor, Founder of Black At Cannes, commented: “Spike Lee is a creative role model who has paved the way for so many black creatives. The Creative Maker of the Year award inspires us to continue spearheading the creation of pathways for diverse voices and promoting inclusion and equity across the global creative industry. We applaud the partnership.”
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes Lions 2023 spike lee
Latest News
Cannes Lions 2023: Inside The Mind Of White Lotus Creator Mike White
White Lotus creator, Mike White, took to the stage at Cannes this week, and wowed the crowd with his frenetic mind and wacky sense of humour. One of the most brilliant minds of pop culture shares tales about his writing process, the desire to constantly get out of the job he’s currently doing and the […]
Indie Agency Edge Ramps Up Media Offering, Naming Lisa Blackshaw As Media Director
Independent creative and media agency Edge has appointed Lisa Blackshaw (lead image) to head up its growing media team in the role of media director. Blackshaw joins from Noisy Beast Sydney, where she was media director over the past 10 years and prior at MEC Sydney as group business director. David Stretch, Edge managing director […]
Cannes Lions Day Four Brings More Gold For Aotearoa
Special Auckland has continued its winning ways at the 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, but all eyes are turned towards its and the Monkeys chances in the big one tomorrow. And our intrepid Young Lions competitors find out their fate tomorrow as well. The Last Performance for Life Partners won another gold to go […]
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]
Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes
Yet further confirmation SBS can twist just about anything into a cooking show comes this Le Tour food news.
BMF, Tourism Tasmania & Noah Johnson Upcycle Discarded Summer Souvenirs To Create Winter Clothing Range
Look, we can debate B&T's fashion credentials to the cows come home, but we're not too sure on this.
Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Are Ready To Brawl In A Cage Fighting Match!
As awesome as this fight is, why are we already seeing hair pulling, eye gouging and plenty of testicle grabbing, too?
Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin
Queensland confirms status as the NRL state as the women take Origin crown. No one sooking like the men's team either.
Network 10 Withdraws Melbourne Cup Bid, Ends Five-Year Deal
Network 10 announces it won't be bidding for Melbourne Cup rights. Wardrobe department left with a number of silly hats.
They Are Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Strategists (Creative)
Strategists remain the true enigmas of the advertising industry. Well, maybe apart from the obscenely overpaid CEOs.
Can Humour & A Bit Of Disco Save Bud Light? Its Latest Campaign Is Desperately, Desperately Hoping So!
For a product famous for playing havoc with the memory, Bud's hoping its customers have a short one with new patch up.
“Insane! They Have No Shame!” Fury At News Channel’s ‘Oxygen Countdown’ For Missing Sub
A TV broadcaster has been slammed for its insensitive sub disaster reporting. And it wasn't even our very own Sky News.
Newsreader Ange Anderson Joins KIIS 97.3FM And The Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show
It's now early to bed and even earlier to rise for Ange Anderson after joining the KIIS 97.3FM breakfast team.
FIFA & Optus Join Forces To Empower Women’s Sport
Do you believe in home ground advantage? Well, the theory's about to be sorely tested with the coming Women's World Cup.
Emirates & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Take Performances Across The Globe
Sure, the B&T office may be utterly poleaxed by Taylor Swift's tour news, but we're still managing this artsy missive.
Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile
Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx, Australasia explains the importance of the last mile delivery to enhance consumer understanding and satisfaction. In today’s environment where customer experience is central to contemporary business practice, the role of the marketer has needed to expand to consider the entire interaction between customer and brand. While many businesses have honed their […]
OMD Brisbane Wins Amart Furniture’s Media
Notice the new three-seater, leatherette settee in OMD's Brissie office? Discover how they got 10% off with this news.
ChatGPT Gets All Meta Rewriting Nick Law, Lan Guan Talking About Gen AI
B&T was front row & centre for this heavyweight Cannes presentation. Well, fifth row aisle, if the pedants have to know.
Cannes Lions Puts CMOs In The Spotlight: Risk Taking Needs A Reframe
Tight-arse boss wouldn't spring for Cannes this year? Here's all the action sans the 34-hours stuck in Emirates economy.
Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
We're massive Dee Madigan fans here at B&T. And we're not lying like when we say we're massive Keith Urban fans.
The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?
This expert is calling attention metrics a vanity project. Maybe get the hair and nails done before reading this.
ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France
Wallabies apparently not looking at any Napisan cross-promotion after unveiling a white World Cup jersey.
Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
What was a trickle, set to be a flood. Marketing for the Women's World Cup seems to have officially turned the taps on.
“As Low As Things Get!” Fury As Shannon Noll Sings KFC Ad During Origin Pre-Match Entertainment
Shannon Noll's Origin performance has left fans fuming. And not merely because they had to sit through Shannon Noll.
Some 75% Of Aussies Support A Blanket Ban On Targeting Kids Online With Unhealthy Food Marketing
Kid's fast food advertising again under the spotlight. Lazy parents who feed them the shit still avoiding any scrutiny.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Nearly Two MILLION Aussies Watch The Maroons Crush The Blues In State Of Origin
Origin continues to be the jewel in Nine's crown. Yet with the next game a dead rubber, that may become a diamanté.
Aussies Rank YouTube Top Social Media Platform For Searches
From a gluten-free Béarnaise to DIY brain surgery, is there anything YouTube can't do, B&T asks?
Google Takes The Piss Out Of Rival Apple In New Work For Its Pixel Smartphones
B&T's not suggesting they're not a fine handset, but how come we don't know a single person who owns a Google phone?
Margot Robbie Thrills Architects With Tour Of Barbie Dreamhouse
Considering how much hate the actual doll gets, the hype around the Barbie movie continues to enjoy a dream run.
oOh! Launches Largest Full Motion 3D Anamorphic Offering On Eastern Seaboard
Anamorphic kinda sounds like an unwanted swelling of a joint. But as you'll read here, it's the latest outdoor offering.
Oxfam Australia Appoints Bullfrog As Creative Partner
They do great things at Oxfam Australia & not merely saving everyone's arse who gets invited to a 70s fancy dress party.
Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]
The Most Popular TV Genres May Surprise You
Study released into popular TV genres around the globe & it's an interesting read for fans of tedious railway journeys.
News Corp Mulling 24/7 News Channel Dedicated To “The Voice”
News Corp eyeing a 24-hour channel dedicated to The Voice. No bets to which way the commentary's heading either.
Macca’s Celebrates The State Of Origin Fandom Via DDB Sydney
Macca’s celebrates footy in latest work. Advises against throwing pickles or nuggets at screen if your team gets beat.
Edelman, IPG, Omnicom & WPP Join Publicis For Working With Cancer’s Next Action
Rival agencies putting away differences for this cancer initiative. Possibly a cheeky way to hand out your resume too.