Spending $10 A Week On Australian Products Would Boost The Economy By $4.8 Billion

Australian Made Week 2023 which begins today, follows on from the huge success of prior campaigns in 2022 and 2021 when it prompted more than 70 per cent of Aussies to increase their efforts to prioritise local product purchases.

If Australian households spent an additional $10 a week on Australian Made items it would boost the economy by $4.8 billion and create 9,500 jobs. Roy Morgan research showed that 93 per cent of those surveyed were confident products displaying the green-and-gold logo are made or grown in Australia.

Additionally:

• 86 per cent of respondents consider it important to buy Australian Made

• Tasmanians top the polls with 93 per cent of people living in Hobart ranking the purchase of local products as either somewhat or very important

• 93 per cent of Australians believe it is important to build up local manufacturing to protect Australians from problems with the supply of products made overseas

• 89 per cent of Australians believe more manufacturing should be undertaken in Australia

• 74 per cent of Australians are concerned with the number of overseas-made products sold in Australia

• 48 per cent of Australians have had difficulty buying overseas-made products (in the past 12 months)

• The older people get, the more important they think it is to buy Australian Made products

• 18- to 24-year-olds purchase Australian Made products considerably less (4 per cent often or always buy Australian), possibly due to the majority of this age group earning considerably less than older age groups

• Respondents earning $100–150K per annum purchased Australian Made products most often

• 99 per cent of Australians recognise the green and gold Australian Made logo

• 92 per cent are confident products displaying the logo are genuinely Australian

• 93 per cent of Australians prefer to buy products made in Australia

According to KPMG’s 2021 Family Business Survey, 67 per cent of all businesses in Australia are family-owned and operated and more than half of the nation’s workforce is employed by a family business. Figures from Australian Made Campaign Ltd show that, in the past five years, businesses using the Australian Made logo have almost doubled. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian Made experienced an extraordinary four-fold increase in applications to use the logo and a 300 per cent increase in engagement with its social media platforms.

This and the following two figures come from 2020 Roy Morgan research. The green-and-gold logo featuring the outline of a kangaroo verifies a product has been Made in Australia. For more than 30 years, the Australian Made, Australian Grown logo has helped thousands of brands communicate their Australian credentials to consumers.

The Australian Made logo was commissioned by the Australian Government in 1986 and officially launched by then Prime Minister Bob Hawke. In 2007, an Australian Grown version of the logo was introduced for use on fresh foods grown in Australia.

The Australian Made, Australian Grown logo is a registered trademark that can only be used on products that have been approved by the independent, not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign Ltd (which took over ownership of the logo in 2002), and meet the criteria set by Australia consumer law. The Australian Made, Australian Grown logo is used by more than 4,200 businesses on thousands of products sold in Australia and export markets around the world.

Australian Made Week 2023 will run 15 to 21 May 2023.