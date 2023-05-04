Specsavers Expands Leadership Team

Specsavers Australia and New Zealand is proud to announce a new round of promotions. Yelda Rahimi joins the Specsavers team as Head of CRM, while Samantha Ferreri and Anri McHugh have been internally promoted to head of trade planning and head of brand marketing planning & PR respectively.

Joining the Specsavers team is seasoned customer relationship manager, Rahimi as head of CRM in ANZ. Rahimi has a strong background in CRM, having worked at various retailers including Coles, Officeworks and most recently, Kathmandu. Her valuable expertise and insights are expected to greatly benefit in driving the customer strategy.

In recognition of existing talent in the Specsavers marketing team, Ferreri and McHugh have been promoted as senior heads. Specsavers is pleased to be able to offer internal promotions to senior management roles in Digital Performance, Customer Engagement, CRM, PR & Events, and Customer Insights.

As head of trade marketing planning, Ferreri will be responsible for leading the trade planning function in national and local area marketing, including digital performance, across ANZ. She brings with her a wealth of marketing experience, having had roles at Target Australia, Signcraft, RMIT University, and Wesfarmers Kleenheat prior to joining Specsavers.

The Local Area Marketing and Digital Performance teams will now report to Ferreri.

Anri McHugh, who previously worked as a Senior Marketing Manager of Brand Planning, will now take on the role of Head of Brand Marketing Planning & PR. In this position, he will lead the brand marketing planning and PR across ANZ to enhance the reputation of the company’s brand.

Anri’s extensive experience in PR and media planning will be invaluable in creating alignment and driving synergies in this role. Anri has been with Specsavers since 2017, when he joined as National PR Campaigns Manager ANZ.

Prior to Specsavers, he worked at various local and international communications agencies, including Thrive PR and Communications and The Hive Agency.