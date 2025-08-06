Specialist Audio Ad Agency White Media Launches

White Media, a new specialised audio advertising agency focused “exclusively on premium podcast advertising” has launched to the market.

White Media said it combines full-service agency strategy with specialised sales representation.

Launch clients include The Bye Round, Soberly Speaking, Emotional Content, Life! With Danni Duncan, Playing & Simple and Can’t Handle The Crime & Scandal.

“Audio advertising is no longer just about being heard, it’s about being remembered,” said Frankie White, the agency’s founder and a former sales executive at SCA and ARN with more than a decades’ experience in media and sales.

“Our mission is to make podcast and audio advertising simple yet powerful. We’re proud to amplify Australian voices with strategies that resonate and deliver results.”

Amy-Jane Brand, the founder and host of the Emotional Content podcast, shared her reasons for partnering with White Media.

“I’ve chosen to work with Frankie at White Media because she backs independently built podcasts with the kind of passion and drive that mirrors my own. Her years of industry experience, combined with a genuine commitment to supporting creators outside the mainstream, is exactly what the Australian podcast space needs more of.

“That’s what sets her apart. As someone committed to staying independent, I want women like Frankie on my team – visionary, strategic, and deeply aligned with my vision for Emotional Content and the future of podcasting.”

Soberly Speaking’s Julia Rangiheuea adds, “As an independent podcaster, protecting my integrity is everything. That’s why I chose to work with Frankie. She sees the vision, respects the brand and isn’t here to change me. With her background in sales and her belief in what I’m already doing, it was a no-brainer to partner with White Media.”

“Traditional ad formats are increasingly ignored, but podcast ads are trusted, intimate, and impactful,” White explains. “We’re giving advertisers the tools to cut through the noise, while helping content creators focus on doing what they do best, creating outstanding audio experiences.”

The launch comes as Australia’s audio advertising market continues to surge, with podcast listenership growing nationwide. White says the agency addresses key challenges in podcast advertising, including fragmented ad placements, campaign scalability, and reliable ROI tracking.

“By simplifying these complexities, White Media gives brands unparalleled access to premium audio inventory, while helping podcasts unlock more monetisation opportunities.”

White also notes that the timing of the agency couldn’t be better.

“Australia is embracing audio-first strategies, with more than nine million people listening to podcasts each month. Data shows that 65 per cent of listeners take actions after hearing podcast ads, highlighting the medium’s effectiveness.

“Advertisers need streamlined, performance-driven solutions that work across radio, streaming, and podcasts. That’s exactly what White Media provides,” she adds.