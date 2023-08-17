Special Wins Top Gong At 44th Annual AWARD Awards

The winners of the 44th annual AWARD Awards were announced this evening at The Gold Pencil Award Party, held as part of This Way Up at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

A total of 59 Gold pencils were awarded across 26 different campaigns, with a further 101 Silver and 187 Bronze pencils awarded. View all the winners here.

Special New Zealand took home seven Gold across two campaigns: The Last Performance and Summer Never Sleeps. CHEP Network collected five Gold pencils for their Flipvertising campaign, which was also awarded the Grand Award.

Special was crowned Agency Network of the Year, taking home 11 golds across their agencies. This award recognises specific agency network brands instead of only holding companies and can be awarded to any organisation with multiple city offices.

Special New Zealand took home 7 Golds; CHEP Network had 5; FINCH, TBWA\Australia, Special Australia, Scoundrel all had 4. Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Thinkerbell, Howatson+Company, The Sweetshop, The Monkeys, Revolver, VMLY&R all with 3; HERO and Rumble Studios with 2.

BMF, Cheil PengTai Beijing, Colenso BBDO, Dentsu Creative, Ogilvy Group Thailand, R/GA Australia all picked up one Gold each.

AWARD Chair Cam Blackley said: ‘The AWARD Awards really is the greatest creative show in our region and every year we see creativity that punches well above its weight.

“A big congratulations to all those who picked up gold today and a massive shout out to everyone who won a silver or bronze during our virtual announcements.

“I’d like to thank our jury president David Kolbusz, all the jury chairs and our team of judges who devote a huge amount of time freely to the significant task of handing out the industry’s most coveted creative metal.” he said.

The full list of this year’s Special Award winners is below.

Agency Network of the Year – Top 5

1st – Special

2nd – TBWA

3rd – CHEP Network

4th – The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

5th – VMLY&R

Individual Agency of the Year – Top 3

1st – Bear Meets Eagle on Fire

2nd – Special New Zealand

3rd – BMF

Production Company of the Year – Top 5

1st – Scoundrel

2nd – The Sweetshop

3rd – FINCH

4th – Revolver

5th – DIVISION

The Grand Award

Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Marketing Team of the Year

ALDI Australia

Account Team of the Year

Virgin Australia Group

Special Australia

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia

Emerging Creative or Team of the Year

Hannah Lawson & Kate Idle

DDB Group Australia

Individual Creative or Team of the Year

Alan Jones & Angelo An

FCB New Zealand

Emerging Indigenous Creative Talent

Jonathon Saunders

Studio Gilay

Emerging Director of the Year

Taylor Ferguson, Good Oil

Individual Director of the Year

Steve Rogers, Revolver

Rising Star Award/Breakthrough Agency

Howatson+Company