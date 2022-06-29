“Speaking From The Heart!” Scott Cam Doubles Down On The Block Influencer Saga

“Speaking From The Heart!” Scott Cam Doubles Down On The Block Influencer Saga
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Scott Cam has opened up about his comments about the influencers that left Nine’s reality show The Block.

Cam made headlines last week when TV Tonight reported that Cam said, “We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get, and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.

“45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours … Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Have a go! It’s piss poor.”

His comments were in reference to influencer Elle Ferguson and her husband Joel Patfull, who was set to appear on the upcoming season of The Block, however, they dropped out. Ferguson hinted on Instagram that they left the show due to family issues, however clearly Cam wasn’t too impressed when he called them, “UnAustralian.”

Still, considering the buzz Cam’s comments got he has now clarified what he meant. Speaking to media, he said: “Obviously I wish Joel and Elle success in the future. It’s just that they created a fair bit of chaos for us here in the first 48 hours.

“We put a lot of time and money into the start of our show, and then we had to rejig the whole thing. The whole promos had to be re-shot. It just was a lot of angst on our part when they just departed the way they did.

“When I say those words, that’s just Scott Cam speaking from the heart.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Scotty Cam The Block

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]