“Speaking From The Heart!” Scott Cam Doubles Down On The Block Influencer Saga

Scott Cam has opened up about his comments about the influencers that left Nine’s reality show The Block.

Cam made headlines last week when TV Tonight reported that Cam said, “We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get, and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.

“45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours … Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Have a go! It’s piss poor.”

His comments were in reference to influencer Elle Ferguson and her husband Joel Patfull, who was set to appear on the upcoming season of The Block, however, they dropped out. Ferguson hinted on Instagram that they left the show due to family issues, however clearly Cam wasn’t too impressed when he called them, “UnAustralian.”

Still, considering the buzz Cam’s comments got he has now clarified what he meant. Speaking to media, he said: “Obviously I wish Joel and Elle success in the future. It’s just that they created a fair bit of chaos for us here in the first 48 hours.

“We put a lot of time and money into the start of our show, and then we had to rejig the whole thing. The whole promos had to be re-shot. It just was a lot of angst on our part when they just departed the way they did.

“When I say those words, that’s just Scott Cam speaking from the heart.”