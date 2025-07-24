Southern Cross Travel Insurance Appoints This Is Flow & Quantum Jump Sydney

Southern Cross Travel Insurance (SCTI) has finalised its agency village, with three Sydney-based agencies to lead its advertising, PR and media strategy across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch.

This is Flow won the media account across both Australia and New Zealand markets. Creative duties in Australia will be handled by Quantum Jump Sydney.

Sydney-based PR and communications agency Sedgwick Communications has continued its longstanding partnership with the travel insurer and retained its Australian PR account.

This is Flow recently scored 9/10 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards.

Jess Strange, chief customer officer at SCTI, said: “We’re excited to announce our new agency village and our partnerships with This Is Flow, Quantum Jump Sydney and Sedgwick Communications, particularly as we accelerate our growth in the Australian market. All our agencies bring deep digital expertise and a strong focus on performance, which aligns perfectly with our customer-first philosophy.”

“We loved Flow’s transparent, real time media approach, QJ’s collaborative approach to creative ideation, and their focus on our success. Both agencies’ Kiwi connections are a bonus, but it’s their understanding of the Australian landscape that makes them ideal partners for this next chapter”.

Jimmy Hyett, CEO of This Is Flow, said: “SCTI is the kind of brand we love to work with – ambitious, customer-centric and ready to push boundaries. Our mission is all about delivering a state of growth for our clients, and with SCTI, we have a chance to bring this to life across both countries, creating work that not only performs, but genuinely connects with travellers.”

Rachel Wintle, GM of Quantum Jump Sydney, added: “Quantum Jump is built on heavy-duty thinking and creative magic. Our expertise in driving return on customer has delivered real commercial impact in New Zealand, and we’re thrilled to partner with This is Flow and Sedgwick Communications to support SCTI in Australia. SCTI is a brand with

purpose and ambition – we’re proud to be part of the journey and excited to grow the brand in Australia.”

Laura Sedgwick, MD at Sedgwick Communications said: “We’re proud of the depth of our partnership with SCTI, built over years of working closely together to grow the brand. As SCTI continues to pursue ambitious growth plans, we’re excited to help drive that journey, delivering sharp, strategic communications that connect with travellers and support the business at every step.”

With the new agency village now onboard, SCTI is poised to deepen its engagement with Australian travellers while continuing to lead in New Zealand. The appointments signal a new era of creativity, strategy and impact for the trusted Kiwi travel insurer.