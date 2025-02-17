South Australia Launches ‘Spot the Harm, Stop the Harm’ Campaign Via Sauce

The campaign helps South Australians recognise the early signs of gambling harm.

A new campaign from South Australia’s Department of Human Services and its unit Gambling Harm Support SA is encouraging people who gamble to know and understand the early signs of gambling harm.

For gamblers and those who live with or work with them, there’s a point where gambling shifts from a pastime to a potential problem. This point can often be identified by small, subtle changes in behaviour, attitude and appearance.

‘Spot the Harm, Stop the Harm’ shines a spotlight on the often-misunderstood non-financial harms of gambling, as well as prompting South Australians to reflect on whether they are thinking about gambling too much.

“No one should suffer in silence. Gambling harm isn’t just financial – it affects mental health, relationships, and overall wellbeing. ‘Spot the Harm, Stop the Harm’ is a bold step towards ensuring South Australians understand the risks and seek help when they need it,” said South Australia’s Minister of Human Services Nat Cook.

The campaign was created by Adelaide agency SAUCE. The Creative Agency.

“We were incredibly excited to be given this chance, and we’re thrilled with the work. The message is simple and powerful: if you spot the harm, you can stop the harm,” said SAUCE co-creative director David Ormston.

The ‘Spot the Harm, Stop the Harm’ campaign will run across TVC, BVOD, radio, out-of-home, large format outdoor and digital executions.

Its aim is to prevent low to medium risk gamblers adding to the nearly 14 per cent of Australians who partake in high-risk gambling, and 1.2 million Australian adults who are affected by another person’s gambling.

