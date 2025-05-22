South African Tourism Taps Avatar for Emotion-Led Global Campaign

Released last month, the new worldwide campaign from one of the world’s biggest tourism boards is being localised across 11 global offices. Anastazia Uglow met up with the brand’s chief operating officer, Darryl Erasmus.

South African Tourism has launched a new global brand campaign titled ‘South Africa Awaits — Come Find Your Joy!’ developed in partnership with independent creative agency Avatar.

The campaign, which rolled out globally last month and is aimed at repositioning the country’s image through emotionally driven storytelling.

This marks a strategic shift in South African Tourism’s global marketing efforts, with the creative brief focused on moving beyond traditional destination advertising. Rather than showcasing landscapes or itineraries, the campaign centres on the emotional value of travel — in particular, rediscovering a sense of curiosity and connection.

“It’s creating that sense of wonder and that sense of childhood joy, or child like joy,” said Erasmus.

The campaign’s flagship TVC uses a child’s perspective to explore a wide range of South African experiences, supported by a soundtrack from singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela. It also features appearances from local cultural figures including Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini and chef Wandile Mabaso. The aim, according to Avatar, is to represent a layered and modern vision of South Africa — avoiding clichés in favour of authenticity.

Phil Ireland, chief creative officer at Avatar, said the campaign was built around insight-driven storytelling. “We wanted to portray travel not just as movement, but as meaning. That meant focusing on real people, personal expression, and sensory moments that audiences anywhere could relate to,” he said.

The campaign is multi-channel, with placements across TV, digital, social and OOH in key source markets. The international media strategy is intended to maximise reach without sacrificing nuance — using localised rollouts and platform-specific adaptations rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

Working with the Australian travel industry is an ongoing strategy for the tourism board. Erasmus explained, “The beauty about using a travel partner in market is that security that they give you. The opportunity to be able to change something [for their client] on the fly and get the support that you need.

For the Australian market, where South Africa has long been positioned as a bucket-list destination, the campaign is part of a renewed push to drive post-pandemic growth. South African Tourism’s CMO, Thembisile Sehloho, said the focus was on reminding audiences of the depth and diversity of what the country has to offer, while also modernising its brand identity.

The campaign supports broader national targets under South Africa’s National Development Plan, which aims to attract 15 million annual visitors by 2030. Industry observers have noted the creative departure as a sign that the tourism board is investing in long-term brand equity — not just seasonal spikes.

This is Avatar’s first major international campaign for South African Tourism, having secured the account in a competitive pitch process. The agency’s remit includes global creative strategy, execution, and collaboration with local media partners in each target market.