Sorrell’s S4 To “Put The Brakes On Hiring” As Cost Overruns See The Share Price Tank 44%

Sorrell’s S4 To “Put The Brakes On Hiring” As Cost Overruns See The Share Price Tank 44%
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital slumped 44 per cent on the London stock market late last week forcing the company to issue a warning on profits to shareholders.

Shares in S4 Capital slumped to 125.80 pence in London early Thursday, leaving the digital advertising company with a market capitalisation of around £700 million ($A1.2 billion).

However, it might not be all bad news for Sorrell and co, the company blaming increased staff and hiring costs for the share market plunge.

The company has since lowered its full-year guidance on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to £120 million ($A208 million), short of current consensus estimates of £154 million ($A267 million) to £165 million ($A286 million).

An S4 spokesperson said in a statement: “Continued significant investment in hiring and consequent expansion of the company’s cost base, particularly in the content practice, have had a negative impact on first half EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

“With the pattern of profitability already significantly skewed to the second half of the year, and as previously signalled more than the usual two-thirds weighting, this means that the profitability required for the second half of the year to meet market expectations will be even greater,” it added.

In order to “better balance” growth in revenue, profits and costs the company had put in place a brake on hiring as part of “significant cost reduction measures”.

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

s4 capital sir martin sorrell

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.