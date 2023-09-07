Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity

Sorbent partnered with The Edison Agency to develop its brand identity strategy, design system and portfolio architecture strategy to rejuvenate its portfolio across all products lines.

The Sorbent brand needed to pivot from a commodity product to a branded experience that reflected its Australian heritage, and a unique attitude and point of view that would resonate across all mediums, from packaging to communications.

The brand was at risk of losing relevance with Australian consumers as their brand lacked meaning, and their identity and packaging system had become dated. Research uncovered that Sorbent’s brand language did not leave an impression, of any kind, be it positive or negative. In a category that is largely convenience based, Sorbent needed to find a solution that built both distinctiveness into the Sorbent identity to re-engage at shelf, but also a compelling reason to buy into the brand.

With an undeniable connection to Australia, Sorbent saw the opportunity to convert this into an emotional resonance that distinguished Sorbent from its competitors. Representing the egalitarian nature of the bathroom and the activities that occur in there was the foundation to a new tone of voice that was distinctly ‘Australian’ and distinctly Sorbent.

One that was inclusive, endearing and relatable. A touch of larrikin and unashamedly honest, this tone shaped the visual identity and packaging design solution. One that was inclusive, endearing and relatable. The beauty in the brand solution for Sorbent is in its interagency collaboration – working with Kantar and Vibrant Insights (research) and Akkomplice (communications), we were able to unite in our efforts to challenge the Sorbent business to be brave in reclaiming its iconic cheeky brand image.

The new brand system celebrates Sorbent’s proud history in supporting Australians with the introduction of new character asset ‘Sunny’ the Cockatoo, a modernised brandmark and revitalised colour system, along with a portfolio architecture system that enhances product and benefit navigation.

Amber Bonney, founder and head of strategy, The Edison Agency, said: “One of the great joys throughout my career is helping to breathe new life into tired businesses and brands. Understanding the magic of their past, the energy that’s underpinned their endurance and bringing that to the fore again. This project is one such honour. A complex problem to solve with limited timeframes and in a low-engagement category. I’m proud of the trust the Sorbent business showed in Edison and their commitment to being brave and following through with their intention to “challenge the status quo”.

