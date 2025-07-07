Soon-To-Be Renamed ICC Sydney Theatre Seeks Naming Rights Sponsor

The soon-to-be renamed ICC Sydney Theatre is seeking a naming rights partner.

The Theatre will soon be known as the Entertainment Centre and with this change has emerged the chance for a brand to become a naming rights partner. The ICC said the move is “set to redefine Sydney’s entertainment landscape” and “presents a unique… opportunity” for a willing partner.

Legends ASM (APAC & MENA) chairman and CEO Harvey Lister AM welcomed the move.

“A world-class city like Sydney deserves a great CBD entertainment venue and the ICC not only has such a wonderful music, indoor sports and major event venue in its Entertainment Centre but it has also created a rare and powerful naming rights opportunity for a brand ready to take centre stage and access an annual reach of 25 million potential customers.

“Since opening in 2016 the venue has experienced phenomenal growth that now mirrors the success of the original and iconic Sydney Entertainment Centre, which it replaced – so a ‘Back to the Future’ moment for Sydney,” Lister said.

“The timing is perfect for a brand to be linked to the next evolution of the site, once a new partnership deal has been inked.”

With capacity for 9,000 patrons and 125 ticketed events in 2025 alone, the venue has become one of the most active entertainment locations in the Southern Hemisphere hosting some of the greatest international musicians and funniest people on the planet, including Elton John, Cher, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Sting and Jerry Seinfeld. Sadly, B&T’s gag-writing experts will have to make do with the Keg & Brew rooftop.

With the renaming comes a unique naming rights partnership opportunity. Expressions of interest are now open for brands seeking long-term visibility, emotional connection, and experiential ownership in a premium, high-volume environment.

“This is a once-in-a-decade chance to align a brand with moments of deep audience passion that matter,” said Don Elford, director, global partnerships, ASM Global (APAC).

Alongside naming rights of the venue itself, the partnership includes access to annual media value in out-of-home advertising, spanning 19 large-format digital assets across the bustling harbourside precinct of Darling Harbour. These high-impact placements create year-round visibility for the naming partner, reaching an annual audience of 25 million Sydneysiders, interstate travellers and international visitors.

This fully integrated naming rights package delivers:

A flagship entertainment venue in the heart of Sydney

Association with world-class performers and cutting-edge entertainment programming

Always on experiential opportunities across 100+ events each year in and around the venue

Extensive digital, physical and media exposure in the millions

Customised brand integration across the entire fan and customer journey

“For the right partner, it’s a powerful commercial and cultural statement that will resonate 24/7 all year round,” Elford said.

“Brands have an unparalleled opportunity to align with one of Australia’s most high-performing entertainment venues situated within a vibrant precinct. Welcoming almost 497,000 patrons in the past year alone and ranked among Pollstar’s 2024 Top Performers – now is the moment to be part of a truly iconic venue in Sydney,” said Adam Mather-Brown, CEO at ICC Sydney.