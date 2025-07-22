Australia’s Most Respected Marketing & Business Leaders Join ADMA’s Advisory Committee

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has unveiled a new advisory committee. The new Committee will be key in shaping ADMA’s strategy to execute its vision to drive innovation, build industry capability, set the standard for responsible marketing, and reimagine the industry’s future through data-driven transformation.

Composed of leading CMOs and specialists from Optus, NAB, Woolworths, MECCA, Zip Co, and Deloitte, the committee brings a breadth of experience across marketing, digital, and business leadership. This announcement follows previous confirmations of David Morgan as chair, Steve Brennen as deputy chair and renowned futurist and marketing consultant Tom Goodwin, who joins as ADMA’s first internationally based advisory committee member.

“We’ve assembled a group of forward-thinking industry pioneers that are experienced, diverse, and deeply connected to where the industry is heading, both locally and globally. Each member brings not only stature in their field, but also specialised capability across the whole marketing spectrum,” said David Morgan, chair of the advisory committee.

“Their insights will sharpen our thinking, challenge assumptions, and help ADMA as we empower marketers to navigate complexity, embrace opportunity, and lead responsibly.”

Members of the committee contribute deep expertise across areas central to ADMA’s strategic agenda. The CMOs bring extensive experience in global growth strategy, omni-channel transformation and building digitally-led marketing functions that drive brand impact, customer engagement, and business transformation.

Alongside them sit several specialists in crucial areas including behavioural research, privacy and data ethics, and advanced digital and performance marketing—ensuring a balanced and expert view of critical marketing issues as the committee helps shape policies and approaches for a future-ready, customer-first landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a high-calibre group of industry leaders who each bring deep domain expertise, sharp commercial insight and a bold vision to drive the marketing industry forward. As the pace of change accelerates and complexity grows, having a strong advisory board to steer and guide ADMA through this evolving landscape is more important than ever,” said Andrea Martens, ADMA CEO.

“ADMA’s role to reimagine and enable the future of ethical, data-led marketing is critical, and this committee brings the foresight and creativity to make it happen.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing committee members, several of whom have served extended terms. Their energy, expertise and unwavering support have helped position ADMA as the trusted voice of modern marketing. We’re pleased they will remain actively involved with ADMA in various capacities in our next chapter.”

The advisory committee appointments are effective immediately, with initial terms lasting for 3 years.

The advisory committee: