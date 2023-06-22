Some 75% Of Aussies Support A Blanket Ban On Targeting Kids Online With Unhealthy Food Marketing
New research by Cancer Council Victoria reveals 3 in 4 adults (76 per cent) support a blanket ban on targeting kids online with unhealthy food and drink marketing.
While the majority (81 per cent) do not believe that unhealthy food and drink companies should be permitted to collect children’s personal information for marketing purposes.
Study lead researcher from Cancer Council Victoria’s Centre for Behavioural Research for Cancer, Dr Belinda Morley said almost 7 in 10 (69 per cent) Australian adults agree that government should protect children from marketing of unhealthy food and drink products.
“Of those survey participants in favour, most thought protections from marketing of unhealthy foods should apply until children were older – aged 16 (34 per cent) or 18 years (24 per cent),” Dr Morley said.
Recently published in the Health Promotion Journal of Australia, the study of over 2,000 Australian adults aged 18 to 64 years, revealed most supported government action to stop unhealthy food and drink marketing on websites and apps at times when children are likely to be using them (68 per cent) and on social media for all users under 16 (68 per cent). There was also widespread support to stop certain marketing techniques used to target children on digital platforms.
Jane Martin, executive manager of Food for Health Alliance, said the findings clearly show strong community support for government action on this important issue.
“The online environment is an integral part of children’s daily lives. Children should be able to go online to learn, access information or communicate with their friends and family without being bombarded with unhealthy food marketing,” Martin said.
“Industry knows this harmful digital marketing works. These unhealthy ads can be highly targeted, tailored and effective at building loyal customers from a young age, but as company profits grow, it’s our children’s health that’s at risk. Unhealthy diets can lead to children being above a healthy weight, and if this persists into adulthood increases the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
“Research shows Australian children aged 13 to 17 years are exposed to almost 100 online promotions for unhealthy food and drinks every weeki. Saturating kids’ digital devices with harmful marketing helps processed food industries shift the dial towards unhealthy foods being seen as a normal, regular part of our diets, undermining everything we know about good health and wellbeing.”
Martin highlights current opportunities for government to step in to protect children, pointing to the recent review of the Privacy Act.
“Processed food industries should not collect and use children’s personal information to target them with these unhealthy food and drink ads – and the Australian public agrees,” she said.
“It is shocking to think that by the time a child is 13 years old, an estimated 72 million data points have been collected that can be used by marketers to build a profile and target them with sneaky ads for cheap, junk foods.
“The strong level of public support to protect children from unhealthy food marketing should give government confidence to enact higher standards to prioritise children’s health over company profits. These measures must also include efforts to protect children’s privacy online, especially from industry’s aggressive and predatory marketing.
“We want to see the Federal Government adopt strong reforms to the Privacy Act. This is a tangible opportunity to ensure that children’s personal information can’t be collected and used for commercial marketing, particularly for harmful marketing like unhealthy food. This is a really important step forward,” Martin said.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them. The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud […]
“As Low As Things Get!” Fury As Shannon Noll Sings KFC Ad During Origin Pre-Match Entertainment
Shannon Noll's Origin performance has left fans fuming. And not merely because they had to sit through Shannon Noll.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Nearly Two MILLION Aussies Watch The Maroons Crush The Blues In State Of Origin
Origin continues to be the jewel in Nine's crown. Yet with the next game a dead rubber, that may become a diamanté.
Aussies Rank YouTube Top Social Media Platform For Searches
From a gluten-free Béarnaise to DIY brain surgery, is there anything YouTube can't do, B&T asks?
Google Takes The Piss Out Of Rival Apple In New Work For Its Pixel Smartphones
B&T's not suggesting they're not a fine handset, but how come we don't know a single person who owns a Google phone?
Margot Robbie Thrills Architects With Tour Of Barbie Dreamhouse
Considering how much hate the actual doll gets, the hype around the Barbie movie continues to enjoy a dream run.
oOh! Launches Largest Full Motion 3D Anamorphic Offering On Eastern Seaboard
Anamorphic kinda sounds like an unwanted swelling of a joint. But as you'll read here, it's the latest outdoor offering.
Oxfam Australia Appoints Bullfrog As Creative Partner
They do great things at Oxfam Australia & not merely saving everyone's arse who gets invited to a 70s fancy dress party.
Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]
The Most Popular TV Genres May Surprise You
Study released into popular TV genres around the globe & it's an interesting read for fans of tedious railway journeys.
News Corp Mulling 24/7 News Channel Dedicated To “The Voice”
News Corp eyeing a 24-hour channel dedicated to The Voice. No bets to which way the commentary's heading either.
Macca’s Celebrates The State Of Origin Fandom Via DDB Sydney
Macca’s celebrates footy in latest work. Advises against throwing pickles or nuggets at screen if your team gets beat.
Edelman, IPG, Omnicom & WPP Join Publicis For Working With Cancer’s Next Action
Rival agencies putting away differences for this cancer initiative. Possibly a cheeky way to hand out your resume too.
Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service
New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]
SCA Announces Kim Loasby As Head Of Digital Ad Product And Operations
SCA names Kim Loasby as head of digital ad product & operations. Declares 'Wasting Light' the best Foo Fighters album.
Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]
Louis Vuitton At Cannes: So Much More Than Window Dressing
We may have been dressed top-to-toe in H&M & Target, but that wasn't stopping B&T missing Louis Vuitton's Cannes preso.
Day Three Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under
Aussie agencies flying the flag at Cannes. Thankfully, no public drunkenness or nude swimming from our attendees either.
Cannes Day Three: Unilever, Dove, Once Again Shows What Good Marketing Really Is
Unfortunately B&T reporting from the cheap seats at Cannes today. Just to clarify, we think most of this is correct.
Samsung Ads Yacht Sets Sail On Imposter Syndrome At Cannes
B&T's all aboard the Samsung Ads yacht at Cannes! Did take us a few rosés before we found our sea legs, too.
Pinterest Supports The Inspired Internet Pledge, An Initiative For A Safer Internet
Pinterest announces support for a safer internet. Only Fans doing its bit in taking it in a wholly other direction.
B&T TV – Vonnimedia Founder Veronica Cremen On Starting A Business In Your 20s
The Chaser's Chris Taylor probes Vonnimedia founder Veronica Cremen for B&T TV. He was surprisingly civilised, too.
‘Forgotten’ MAFS Stars P*ssed After Being Snubbed From The Logies
Sadly, this year's Logies red carpet set to be far less tarty and bogan after MAFS stars fail to get an invite.
XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]
Jake Donaghey Joins TBWA\Media Arts Lab As ANZ GM
Jake Donaghey joins Apple's bespoke agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab. So don't even go near the whole Android debate with him.
Australia’s LEAST Sexy Professions Named! Marketers, Designers, IT, [& Judges] Top Least Rootable List!
A list of the least & most sexy professions is in, & it confirms the power of wearing a uniform (ideally a nurse's one).
Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious
Do you work with English people? Twist that Ashes knife in today, readers. Twist and twist some more.
Broadsign’s Jonny Richardson: How To Simplify Your OOH Buying Process With Programmatic OOH
Do you long for the days when OOH buying was a couple of cheeky phone calls & a boozy lunch? Modernise your ways here.
Hatched Grows People & Culture Team By Promoting Raeshem Chail
Hatched grows people & culture team. Less concerned by the out-of-control bougainvillea that needs a desperate prune.
Study: 72% of Aussie Consumers Say They Trust Content Created By Generative AI
Study finds 72% of Aussies trust generative AI. And that's just the small percentage that even knows what it is.
The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]
We’re Back! The B&T Awards Returns For Yet Another Run Around Adland’s Bright Sun!
Is your agency nailing pitches? Churning out top-class work? Hair looks impeccable, too? Ice your cake with a B&T Award.
WPP Snares A 30% Stake In US Diversity-Focused Creative Agency Majority
WPP nabs 30% stake in diversity-focused agency, Majority. Which, even with basic maths, is clearly not a majority.
Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy
Flatulence & inappropriate gas reportedly down an impressive 18.5% in the Half Dome office after agency nabs Vitasoy.
Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up
The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show. Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, […]
AKQA Melbourne Wins Australia’s First Cannes Lions Grand Prix For 2023
Think the Poms hate our guts this morning after the Ashes? Well, we're pissing off people in the south of France, too.